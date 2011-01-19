Linear Acoustic Furthers Expansion Into South America With VGL

LANCASTER, Pa. -- Jan. 17, 2011 -- Linear Acoustic, the world leader in television audio control from production to transmission, has partnered with VGL to continue its expansion into South America.

"We are excited to be working with VGL to help broadcasters in Chile and elsewhere in South America with television audio control," said Christina Carroll, Linear Acoustic senior vice president of global sales. "As an experienced system integrator, VGL understands the needs of the broadcast industry in the region, and Linear Acoustic products are a perfect fit."

VGL, based in Santiago, specializes in professional audiovisual solutions for post-production, broadcast, live audio, and digital signage. Along with some of the most respected brands in the business, VGL will represent the full range of Linear Acoustic products. VGL's experienced team offers exceptional pre- and post-sale assistance to identify its customers' needs and provide the necessary support in the full implementation and integration of each project.

"The idea is to start with Chile and then expand to the rest of the South American countries," said Daniel Vinagre, VGL product manager for audio solutions. "Our customers look to us for the best solutions for the whole workflow, from ingest to playout. Linear Acoustic has the best, most cost-effective products and technology for loudness and quality control."

More information about Linear Acoustic is available at www.linearacoustic.com.

# # #

About VGL: VGL is dedicated to the transfer of technology standards at the global audiovisual market in Chile. Our customers, television and cable channels, postproducers, universities, sound studios, independent producers, live sound companies and musicians, find in VGL the solutions that best suit their creative, production, workflow, and budget needs.

VGL has a team of pre- and post-sale personnel with great experience in the market, able to identify customer needs and provide the necessary support in the full implementation and integration of each project.

In VGL, today's broadcast and streaming professional, customers find all they need to expand and complete more profitable projects.

About Linear Acoustic(R): Linear Acoustic(R) is the leading authority in television audio control from production to transmission. The company designs and manufactures the AERO(TM) range of audio processing and loudness control solutions, UPMAX(R) upmixing and downmixing solutions, the LQ-1000(TM) Loudness Quality Monitor and MetaMAX(TM) metadata processing products. The company licenses and OEMs key technologies to other companies in the broadcast industry. The company is actively involved in standards and practices creation as a member of the ATSC (Advanced Television Systems Committee) and as a sustaining member of SMPTE (Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers). Linear Acoustic is proud to be a premier member of the Sports Video Group and is one of the founding members of its DTV Audio Group. Linear Acoustic provided its upmixing products and technical services for NBC's coverage of the 2008 Beijing Summer Games and provided 24 AERO.qc(TM) units and technical services for the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games. Linear Acoustic is the recipient of a 62nd Annual Technology and Engineering Emmy(R) Award.

All trademarks mentioned herein are acknowledged as property of their respective owners.

ENDS