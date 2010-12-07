Christie MicroTiles Help Salute Michigan War Veterans

The recently-unveiled Veterans Memorial at Lansing Community College is a poignant tribute, which Christie is proud to be a contributor to, honoring those who served their country. Located in the school’s atrium, the display features a 5 x 3 Christie MicroTiles array and recognizes Medal of Honor and Distinguished Service recipients from the armed forces spanning World War I to Afghanistan and Iraq, from the three counties surrounding Lansing.

“The director of purchasing and two board of trustee members are military veterans and they wanted a video display to honor our veterans,” said Paul Price, director of media services for the college. “They took the idea to the college president – who is both a history and technology buff – and it all came together very quickly.”

“It was a very clean installation,” said John Young, sales representative for Roscor Media & Information Technologies, project integrator. “We were in and out within seven hours. However, the small opening in the granite wall where the MicroTiles are installed is a tight fit. We assembled the MicroTiles on a shelf and then simply slid the MicroTiles wall into the space provided. With the thick steel liner inside the opening, we had perhaps one-half inch of clearance all around. Because it is so tight, it looks gorgeous. What you end up with is a beautiful granite structure with the beautiful Christie MicroTiles inside. It is perfect.”

High ambient light in the spacious atrium left both Young and Price uneasy – at first. “At three stories, the atrium is very big and you have both natural and artificial light,” said Young. “We were initially concerned about the lighting but as it turns out, we didn’t have to worry because the MicroTiles display at such a high brightness.”

“Our content is combinations of video, text and graphics,” added Price. “No matter where you walk, the MicroTiles are still vibrant; they look great wherever you stand. MicroTiles have the cool factor that we all wanted and I am blown away by them,” concluded Price.

“The MicroTiles display grabs every eye that goes by,” added Lyle Laylin, media engineer for the college.