Antelope Audio Brings Back Popular OCXmas, Offering Special Discounts on its OCX Master Clock and Zodiac Digital to Analog Converter

Santa Monica, Calif., November 21, 2011 —Antelope Audio announced the return of its OCXmas special this holiday season, by offering substantial discounts on its most accessible products including the Isochrone OCX master clock and the Zodiac digital to analog converter (DAC). Beginning on Black Friday and running through December 31st, authorized Antelope Audio dealers will be offering the Isochrone OCX at $1,095 — a $300 discount from its regular street price of $1,395, and the Zodiac at $1,295 — a $400 discount from the price of $1,695.

“If you are a project studio owner or a live sound engineer who has ever wanted to improve the clocking and conversion performance, there has never been a better time to acquire an Antelope Audio product,” commented Marcel James, Director of Sales for Antelope Audio USA. “Our OCX is the clock that started it all and is used by thousands of studios around the world. Our Zodiac, meanwhile, will appeal to those looking to attain the core functions of conversion, clocking and monitoring in a single, elegant solution.”

Antelope Audio OCX

Since its introduction to the market in 2004, the Antelope Audio Isochrone OCX has redefined the standard for clocking in the professional studio. It was quickly embraced by notable engineers and mastering professionals including Michael Brauer, Emily Lazar and many others. The OCX is the perfect complement to pro audio converters in the studio or for a digital live console. By acquiring an OCX at the special discounted rates, users can upgrade the clocking capabilities of their project studio or live sound rig and achieve greater detail and clarity in their mixes.

Antelope Audio Zodiac

Antelope Audio’s Zodiac D/A converter represents a groundbreaking addition to any project studio or DAW set up. It employs proprietary 64-bit clocking technology used in Antelope Audio’s Trinity master clocks. By taking advantage of the Zodiac Holiday Special, consumers can access mastering quality converting at a fraction of the cost of other high-end products on the market today. Studio owners will appreciate not only the ease of set up and elegant design of the Zodiac, but moreover its stability and performance providing sampling rate of up to 192 kHz.

OCX Features

Oven Controlled Discrete Transistor Crystal

Atomic clock input resolves to Rubidium clock for perfect stability

Sample Rates 32-192 kHz

Factory calibrated to better than +/- 0.02PPM accuracy via Atomic Clock

Outputs multiple, divisible sample rates

8 Word Clock outputs

2 AES/EBU outputs

2 S/PDIF output

Zodiac Features:

Custom USB chip streams audio up to 192kHz

Antelope Oven Clock for supreme stability

64-bit Acoustically Focused Clocking (AFC)

129dB Dynamic Range

Ultra Linear, Dual Stage Headphone Amps

PC/Mac Software Control Panel

Accurate Level Display for Main Volume

Dealers participating in OCXmas include audioMidi.com, Sweetwater.com, VintageKing in the U.S., Studio Economik in Canada and Audio Gate International in Mexico. To learn more about the Antelope OCXmas, or for complete product information, please visit one of Antelope Audio’s authorized dealers or manufacturer's website.