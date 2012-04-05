The New Version of Orad’s PowerWall Shows Unrivaled Resolution and Capabilities

PowerWall leverages Orad’s new HDVG4 video rendering platform to boost visual display

April 5, 2012 -- Debuting at NAB 2012, the new version of Orad PowerWall offers the ability to generate 8 genlocked 1080P (3G) or 16 HD 1080i SDI signals tiled across the video wall according to the required shape and size. Multiple output options allow the HDVG4 to closely match the resolution and aspect ratio of the video wall. Resolutions range from 3840x1080 for the 2x1 video wall configurations, 7680x2160 for 4x2, and a staggering 15360x2160 in the 8x2 arrangement, all from a single HDVG4. Support for high resolutions enables broadcasters to zoom in on content without it becoming pixelated.

The HDVG4 platform can accept up to 8 HD or 8 SD live video insertions, as well as video clips wrapped in industry-standard formats. Videos can be mapped to different graphical elements on the video wall. All video elements become an integral part of the templates and do not need to be overlaid as ‘picture-in-picture’ objects.

Generated from a single box, all graphical elements including tickers, videos, and animated items remain synchronized across the whole video wall, with no tearing visible on any sections of the output.

The PowerWall configurator tool lets users easily adjust the properties of the video signal without having access to the engineering controls on the video wall. Users can adjust the size, position, edges and color balance of the whole wall or individual signals directly from the control PC.

For more about PowerWall, please visit Orad at NAB, booth SL4524.

About Orad Hi-Tec Systems

Orad Hi-Tec Systems is a world-leading provider of real-time 3D broadcast graphic, video server, and media asset management solutions, including those for news, channel branding, sports production and enhancement, elections and special events, virtual studios, and virtual advertisement. Orad's compelling solutions streamline production workflow, enhance viewer experience, and improve production value. Founded in 1993, Orad is a public company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OHT). More information is available at http://www.orad.tv/

.

For further information, contact:

Ofir Benovici

Vice President of Marketing

ORAD Hi-Tec Systems Ltd.

ofirb(at)orad(dot)tv

####