SSL ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH OPTOCORE AT NAB 2010

New Integration Enables Direct Connection of SSL C10 HD and C100 HDS Consoles to Optocore Optical Digital Network System

LAS VEGAS, NV – Solid State Logic, the manufacturer of industry leading digital consoles for the broadcast industry, announced the integration of their digital broadcast console range with the Optocore Optical Digital Network System at NAB 2010.

“This collaboration enables SSL C10 HD and C100 HDS consoles to connect directly to the Optocore Optical Digital Network System via MADI optical fibre,” says Niall Feldman, director of new products at SSL. “Optocore produces a high quality system that has enjoyed considerable success in the stadium and theater installation sectors so this integration extends the range of facilities for which the benchmark audio quality and rich feature set of SSL digital consoles will be a plug and go option.”

With the SSL MADI I/O control protocol now integrated into Optocore’s topology, Solid State Logic C10 HD and C100 HDS consoles can now transmit/receive up to 128 audio I/O channels over an Optocore Optical Digital Network System. In addition users will have the ability to remotely control the microphone preamplifiers in the 48 input Optocore LX4AP stagebox. Under the new implementation, SSL C10 HD and C100 HDS consoles will automatically identify, label and control any connected Optocore LX4AP Stageboxes. Combining SSLs MORSE Stageboxes with Optocore LX4AP Stageboxes allows users to connect multiple consoles and stageboxes with full redundancy. The ability to remotely control stagebox gains over the Optocore fibre network is a major advantage for users, giving that extra degree of flexibility and control over the relevant parts of an installed system, particularly in theatres and stadiums.

Solid State Logic is the world’s leading manufacturer of analogue and digital audio consoles and provider of creative tools for music, broadcast and post production professionals. For more information about our award-winning products, please visit: www.solid-state-logic.com.