Lightware Offers Cost-Effective CPU2 Card Upgrades for Modular Matrix Family of Products

Lightware U.S.A., the US distributor for Budapest-based Lightware Visual Engineering, has announced the availability of new CPU2 card ugrades for Lightware's modular matrix family (16x16, 32x32, 64x64 and 80x80).

"The cards offer a great way for current customers to upgrade their matrix frames for under $1,000," says sales and marketing associate Blake Dudash. "With the new cards Lightware users gain many new features, including an extra input and output on the 16x16 and 32x32 matrices; HDCP-compliance in and out enabling customers to see the added control that comes with the HDCP-compliant matrix control software; and true pixel-to-pixel switch from Gen Lockable-compliant sources."

And that's not all the new cards offer. Additional features provide multiple IP connections simultaneously plus a Neutrik Ethercon connector for IP connection. The cards support all HDCP and non-HDCP IO boards in the same frame and offer input signal analysis of any input port switched to preview output. All error events are logged on the SD card. Also available are a SMPTE alarm output and realtime clock function.

Customer will be pleased to learn that the new cards are backward compatible will all previous Lightware frames.

"We're confident that many Lightware customers will take advantage of this low-cost option and upgrade their matrices," Dudash says. "For a small investment in the CPU2 cards, customers will have access to many useful features they don't want to be without."

