IBC 2011: Autodesk Smoke for Mac Gaining Popularity Worldwide

Customers Turning to Smoke for Powerful Toolset, Reputation and Growth Opportunity

Since launching Autodesk Smoke for Mac OS X in December 2009, Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK), has seen widespread adoption of this all-in-one editorial finishing solution for Mac-based creative workflows. At the International Broadcasting Convention 2011 (IBC), Sept. 9 to 13, Autodesk will demonstrate the newest releases of its Digital Entertainment Creation tools: Smoke, Autodesk Flame Premium, Autodesk Flare and Autodesk Entertainment Creation Suites software.

“In today’s competitive marketplace, creating beautiful work and exceeding client expectations has never been more important,” said Marc Petit, senior vice president Autodesk Media & Entertainment. “Smoke supports our clients’ creativity by providing an efficient and professional editorial toolset with 3D editing, 3D visual effects and color and look development to help artists grow their skillsets and facilities expand their businesses.”

Consolidated Professional Toolset

@radical.media, an award-winning transmedia company with offices on four continents, develops, produces and distributes content for television shows, films, commercials, brand identities, advertising and more. Radical creates work for clients ranging from Lady Gaga to IBM and Chevy to Qatar and recently adopted Smoke into its globally integrated Mac-based pipeline. “We’re committed to visual innovation that takes artistry to the next level. The rich creative feature set of Smoke fits perfectly into our post-production environment, helping us to create incredible work,” said Evan Schechtman, CTO of @radical.media.

A Trusted Name in the Industry

Brokendoll, a new Stockholm, Sweden-based, design-driven boutique focusing on high-end live action and animation for TV station branding and programming, as well as commercials and web experiences, has recently won several Promax awards. Brokendoll work created using Smoke can be seen in the station branding for Swedish television channels, including TV 4 Fakta, TV 1000 and Radiotjänst. Founder and director Brett Richards said, “In the commercial market, it’s all about confidence, and Smoke is a professional tool we can trust. At the end of the day, the only things I care about are quality and control, especially when presenting directly to clients, and because Smoke can aggregate the dailies, the grading, rotoscope, matte painting and grain into a single solid tool, I know we can deliver.”

Competitive Differentiation

London-based post-house Delicious Edit, one of the earliest adopters of Smoke in the UK, creates cutting-edge visual effects for advertising, film, previs animatics, super site campaigns and Internet advertising for clients such as DDBLondon, BBH, EuroRSCG, Cricket and Thomson. Director of Facilities and Senior Editor Olly Wade said, “We have a number of tools in-house, but when it comes to the big jobs, it’s great to have an industry-recognized name that puts our clients’ minds at ease. Smoke sets us apart from the competition because we can give our clients personal, friendly service, and, especially now with the new relighting tools, Smoke is a serious piece of kit.”

Additional Smoke for Mac OS X clients: Boogie Studios (Canada), Flying Fish (New Zealand), Glyph Corp (United States), Important Looking Pirates (Sweden), John Bake Productions (The Netherlands), Light of Day (United States), North Avenue Post (United States) and Skyline Post (USA).

Free* Smoke Trial

Smoke 2012 for Mac OS X is available for a free* 30-day trial that includes installation and configuration assistance. Now, with the recently released Autodesk Subscription Advantage Pack for Autodesk Smoke 2012, digital artists have access to powerful new creative and technical tools, plus increased digital file format support. Autodesk anticipates the Smoke 2012 for Mac OS X Subscription Advantage Pack will be available for download later this month. For features and benefits, visit Smoke on Mac.

