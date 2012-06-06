Broadcast International and Beenius Partner to Offer Best-of-Breed Transcoding & Interactive TV System

Acapulco, Mexico - Broadcast International, Inc. (OTCBB: BCST.OB), a leading provider of video-powered broadcast solutions, and Beenius, the most progressive interactive TV middleware provider, have partnered to offer a suite of solutions that include the highest quality video processing with BI’s CodecSys transcoder platform, and Beenius’ open, flexible and feature-rich Interactive TV service delivery platform, Beesmart. The solution will be demonstrated in Broadcast International’s booth #819 at Expo Canitec, a trade show and conference targeting the Mexican cable industry being held in Acapulco from May 30 – June 1.

Beesmart’s modular architecture and open design enable it to be used in different environments including IPTV, Over-the-Top and Cable Television – all with a single platform. CodecSys’ patented multi-codec process delivers higher quality video at lower bandwidth rates featuring seamless integration with core video management systems.

“Our customers want a quick go-to-market solution, and the combination of CodecSys and Beenius fills that requirement with a seamlessly integrated solution for video optimization and management,” said Steve Jones, general manager of BI’s CodecSys Division. “Beenius has convenient tools for easy customization of content and the user interface and offers a flexible, scalable customer management interface. Like CodecSys, Beenius also enables cloud based solutions.”

At Canitec, the front end, customer facing solution will be demonstrated by Beenius while CodecSys will demonstrate the back end encoding, transcoding and publishing solutions.

Jones added, “We are excited to exhibit together at Canitec since Latin America is a key growth market for both Broadcast International and Beenius. We are also working together in Europe and look forward to cooperating on projects in that region as well.”

About Broadcast International, Inc.

Broadcast International is a leading provider of video-powered broadcast solutions, including IP, and digital satellite, Internet streaming and other types of wired/wireless network distribution. BI's patented CodecSys software is a breakthrough, multi-codec video compression technology that cuts video bandwidth requirements over satellite, cable, IP and wireless networks. By slashing bandwidth needs, CodecSys enables a new generation of applications such as streaming video to cell phones, and offers unprecedented price/ performance benefits for existing applications such as HD video.

Broadcast International is a public company (OTC BB: BCST) headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. On the Web www.brin.com and www.codecsys.com .

About Beenius

Beenius is the most progressive interactive TV middleware provider for service operators. We set new standards for interactive TV by converging TV, phone, and internet services on a single, telco-grade, service delivery platform. We offer an open, flexible and feature-rich Interactive TV service platform, Beesmart, which combines an exceptionally fast user interface, an intelligent content recommendation system, VoIP on TV, web TV support, and the ability to host multiple operators on a single service delivery platform. In addition to enabling higher return on service operators' investments, we also deliver the best TV experience to our subscribers. Our preferred strategy in the global environment is to develop strong business relationships with local partners.

