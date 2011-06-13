Vector 3 Heads To Broadcast Asia

Total Playout developer showcases new Multi-channel Viewer and extensive Redundancy capabilities

Barcelona, Spain –Vector 3™, a pioneer in graphics and playout solutions, will be demonstrating the enterprise broadcast/MCR solution, Vector MultiPlay, and the all-in-one Vectorbox playout automation chassis at the Broadcast Asia 2011 exhibition held in Singapore from June 21 - 24, 2011 on the Kit Digital stand 4M2-01/A. Based on IT hardware, Vector playout solutions incorporate over 20 years of broadcast know-how. Highlights of Vector 3 advanced playout technology include:

• New web-based Multichannel Viewer allows staff throughout the facility to monitor unlimited channels with timelines from a standard desktop system connected to the Internet

• SD/HD simulcasting with real-time upscaling and downscaling

• Automatic EPG generation

• Extensive Subtitle file support

• Aspect ratio management (AFD, RP-186 and WSS)

• Support for full-range of workflows, including 3D

• Play multiple video compressions and wrapper formats back-to-back

• Exceptional graphics with a full-effects engine

• IT compatible

• Over 1000 broadcast installations around the world

Vector 3 Solutions Shown at Broadcast Asia

Vector MultiPlay for Multichannel Broadcasting

Vector MultiPlay gives multichannel broadcasters the full range of playout capabilities; ingest, graphics management, channel branding and video server management. The robust solution also consolidates a master control room (MCR), graphics device and channel branding. In short Vector MultiPlay incorporates everything offered by any vendor plus the dynamic redundancy management that ensures investments deliver the maximum security possible.

VectorBox – the All-in-One Playout Solution

For non-multichannel broadcasting (Spokes and Disaster Recovery) Vector 3 offers the all-in-one VectorBox. A turnkey solution that delivers the full range of playout automation features, VectorBox includes - ingest, graphics, channel branding and video server management, including SD/HD simulcasting integrated into one chassis.

For more information about Vector 3 solutions at Broadcast Asia 2011 or to book a private demonstration, please contact Glyn Bartlett at glyn@vector3.tv.

About Vector 3

Vector 3 commands over 25 years of experience in developing leading playout solutions for broadcast. Boasting an impressive client list of over 1000 broadcasters worldwide, their playout solutions are world-renowned for its unparalleled reliability, scalability and performance.

Since its launch in the mid 1980’s, Vector has focused its research and development on the use of IT technologies for broadcast industry. Their products and know how have pioneered many features that are now standard, such us multi-format video servers, channel branding, build-in effects, file based workflow, and more.

The range of Vector solutions and applications serve stations from the small one- channel operation to the multi-site, multichannel broadcaster. For more information, please visit www.vector3.tv.

Vector 3 Contact

Glyn Bartlett

(e) glyn@vector3.tv

(p) +44 7858 463 722