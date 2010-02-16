Matrox Enables State-of-the-Art HD Workflow for Quick News Delivery Using Matrox MXO2 Family of I/O Devices

London - Broadcast Video Expo - Matrox Video Products Group today announced Matrox Vetura Playback, a new application on the Mac for convenient playback of H.264 and .mov files using any of the Matrox MXO2 I/O devices. Field journalists equipped with a Matrox MXO2 device that includes the Matrox MAX H.264 encoding accelerator can shoot and edit their stories, then quickly encode to a very high quality H.264 file faster then realtime. Via any internet connection, the small H.264 file can be efficiently uploaded to headquarters then ingested to a video server or played directly to air using another MXO2 device and the Matrox Vetura Playback application.

“The new Matrox Vetura Playback application lets broadcasters leverage the power of Matrox MAX H.264 encoding acceleration to deliver breaking news stories to air in HD faster than ever before,” said Wayne Andrews, Matrox product manager. “Matrox gives them the tools they need to scoop their competition.”

The Matrox MXO2 products will be demonstrated on stand D66 at Broadcast Video Expo being held February 16-18, Earls Court 2, London.

Key features of the Matrox MXO2 family for Mac

• Convenient form factors for use in studio, on set, in the field, and in OB vans

• Works with Intel-based MacBook Pros, Mac Pros, and Apple Xserve systems

• Broadcast-quality HD/SD video and audio input/output

• Flexible support for leading codecs, file formats, cameras, and workflows

• Extensive application support including Final Cut Pro, Apple Color, Adobe After Effects and Premiere Pro, and many more

• 10-bit HDMI input, output, and monitoring with calibration controls including blue-only

• 10-bit realtime hardware up/down/cross conversion on capture and output

• Hardware acceleration of Final Cut Pro Dynamic RT segments, HDV, and DVCPRO

• Matrox Vetura Playback application for convenient playback of H.264 and .mov files

• Also available with Matrox MAX for faster than realtime H.264 encoding

• Three-year hardware warranty and complimentary telephone support

Price and availability

Matrox MXO2 products are available through a worldwide network of authorized dealers. The 1.9 release, which includes the Matrox Vetura Playback application, will be available free of charge within 10 days from the Matrox website for registered owners of Matrox MXO2 Mini, Matrox MXO2 LE, Matrox MXO2 and Matrox MXO2 Rack. Other features of the 1.9 release include Active Format Description (AFD) support in the SDI video signal using the patent-pending Matrox 4VANC method, support for 16 channels of embedded SDI audio, and support for Apple’s Core Audio.

About Matrox

Matrox Video Products Group is a technology and market leader in the field of HD and SD digital video hardware and software for accelerated H.264 encoding, realtime editing, audio/video input/output, DVD/Blu-ray authoring, scan conversion, capture/playout servers, clip/still stores, and CGs. Matrox's Emmy award-winning technology powers a full range of content creation and delivery platforms used by broadcasters, post-production facilities, project studios, corporate communicators, and videographers worldwide. Founded in 1976, Matrox is a privately held company headquartered in Montreal, Canada.