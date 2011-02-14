CLEAR-COM NAMES LARRY ESTRIN STRATEGIC TECHNOLOGY SPECIALIST

ALAMEDA, CA ─ Clear-Com®, a global leader in critical voice communication systems, has named industry-veteran Larry Estrin its new Strategic Technology Specialist. As a result of the merger of HME’s Pro Audio Division with Clear-Com, Estrin is now joining the Clear-Com team to promote the brand globally, build sales opportunities and assist with product development and marketing activities.

Estrin will be leveraging his extensive knowledge and experience in the live sound and broadcast markets to help promote the Clear-Com brand to industry professionals. His involvement in many landmark events, such as the first multi-satellite global broadcast of a major concert, live stereo broadcast of the Olympic Opening Ceremonies, stereo broadcasts of the Grammys and Academy Awards, as well as numerous other high-profile projects for the White House, NFL and Disney, has earned him the status of being an educational and informational resource. From his work in the trenches, he is able to easily identify the issues that current and potential customers are facing and help to design solutions that best meet their needs. In addition to working with users, he will act as a resource to Clear-Com’s Product Management department, taking an active role in the development of products, solutions, specific workflows, and framing existing capabilities of the company’s award-winning products in ways to better solve the challenges of this industry. To date both Clear-Com and HME have received Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards. Clear-Com was recognized for the creation of The Belt Pack: Distributed Amplifier Systems in Live Production, and HME was awarded for the Development of the Wireless Intercom System.

“I am very excited to have the opportunity to become part of a company that shares my philosophy of working with the client to determine what their needs and goals are and to develop solutions that help meet these needs,” says Estrin. “Clear-Com is constantly evolving its products as the industry changes, and continues to develop cost-effective solutions for our global partners. I believe this union of Clear-Com and the HME Pro Audio Division, the originators of wired and wireless communications, respectively, will lead to new horizons in global production communications.”

“We are happy to have someone with such extensive field and industry knowledge as Larry become a part of the Clear-Com team,” says Matt Danilowicz, President of Clear-Com. “Much in the spirit that drives Clear-Com, Larry has consistently been an innovator—constantly looking at new ways to deliver solutions to clients’ needs. We are very much looking forward to the ideas he will share with us and, in turn, that we will bring to our customers.”