Unified Workflow - Avid, Adobe, and Apple NLE suites in the same workspace and storage solution
This demonstration shows DDN's xStreamScaler file storage and HSM system tightly integrated with MXFserver 5.0, showcasing a high-speed, frame accurate quality of service editing solution which offers a single shared workspace and storage solution for Avid Media Composer, Apple Final Cut Pro, and Adobe Premier Pro.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox