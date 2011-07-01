IBC2011 Sonnet Technologies

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leader in providing storage systems and media readers for professional users of Macintosh(R), Windows(R), and UNIX(R) systems in the film, video, and broadcast industries. The company's product line features a range of high-performance, cost-effective, and reliable desktop and rackmount RAID storage solutions ranging from two- and four-drive units with quad interfaces, to eight- and 16-drive solutions with internal SAS expanders, to 16-drive, 16-port, 8Gb Fiber Channel shared storage systems that are expandable to 384TB. Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market innovative solutions that enhance the performance and connectivity of Macintosh, Windows, and other industry-standard computers. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.

At IBC2011, Sonnet Technologies will showcase Thunderbolt(TM) technology products and several exciting products that cater to the needs of AV professionals in the broadcast and post-production industries. Located at stand 7.G03, Sonnet's offerings will include high performance Thunderbolt enabled RAID storage and the Echo(TM) Express PCIe 2.0 expansion chassis for Thunderbolt, which enables the use of special-purpose PCIe cards (such as full size video capture cards, 8Gb Fiber Channel Cards, 10Gb Ethernet cards, and more) with Thunderbolt equipped computers. Also featured will be the Fusion(TM) RX1600 Vfibre(TM) high-performance workgroup shared storage system, which offers a built-in SAN controller, up to 16 onboard 8Gb Fiber Channel ports and 10Gb Ethernet connectivity out of the box.

Making Its Debut at IBC2011 -- New Fusion(TM) F2-SSD Portable Two-SSD RAID Storage System

Debuting at IBC2011, Sonnet's diminutive Fusion(TM) F2-SSD two-SSD RAID storage system betters the performance of its predecessor, the multiple-award-winning Fusion F2, recognized for its performance, reliability, whisper quiet operation, and shock-resistant characteristics. Mounting two, high-performance 2.5-inch, 256MB SSDs (solid state drives) side by side in a tough aluminum enclosure about the size of two stacked CD cases, this silent-running compact system offers editors uncompromising performance in the field and on location. With its included 2-port 6Gb/s eSATA controller card, the Fusion F2-SSD delivers up to 385 MB/s sustained read speeds, and can be bus-powered via a FireWire(R) power cable.

Making Its Debut at IBC2011 -- New DIO(TM) Pro CompactFlash(R) and SDXC(TM) Media Reader

Also showcasing for the first time at IBC2011, Sonnet's DIO(TM) pro CompactFlash(R) and SDXC(TM) media reader quickly transfers files from CompactFlash (CF), SDXC, and SDHC media. With one slot each for CF and SD media, this compact media reader uses a SuperSpeed USB 3.0 interface to transmit data at maximum speeds supported by today's media, with higher speeds supported as faster, next-generation cards become available. This Sonnet pro media reader is compatible with Windows(R) 7, Windows Vista(R), and Windows XP; and with Sonnet's Mac(R) OS X compatible Allegro(TM) USB 3.0 PCIe and USB 3.0 ExpressCard/34 adapters.

Making Its First European Debut -- New Echo(TM) Express PCIe 2.0 Expansion Chassis With Thunderbolt(TM) Ports

Sonnet's Echo(TM) Express PCIe 2.0 Expansion Chassis enables users to plug in high-performance PCI Express(R) 2.0 adapter cards to any computer with a Thunderbolt(TM) port. Adapters such as professional video capture cards, 8Gb Fiber Channel Cards, 10Gb Ethernet cards, and RAID controller cards are examples of the adapters that may be used. Available in two sizes, the standard Echo Express PCIe 2.0 Expansion Chassis with Thunderbolt ports supports one half-length, double-width, x16 (x4 mode), PCIe 2.0 card, while the XL model supports one full-length card; both models have integrated universal power supplies and fans to cool the card. The standard model includes a built-in 75W power supply, while the XL model includes an integrated 150W power supply with a supplemental 75W PCIe power connector. Two Thunderbolt ports support daisy chaining of up to six devices to a single port on the host computer.

Making Its First European Debut -- New Fusion(TM) D800TBR5 8-Drive RAID 5 Storage featuring Thunderbolt(TM) Technology

Sonnet's Fusion(TM) D800TBR5 8-drive RAID 5 desktop storage system featuring Thunderbolt(TM) technology includes a high-performance internal RAID controller that supports RAID 0, 1, 5, 6, and JBOD. Drive configuration is managed through a simple-to-use application. Available in 8, 16, or 24TB configurations, Fusion D800TBR5 is perfectly suited for high-definition video editing. Enhanced with a large cache and latency management technology, this system achieves high-speed data transfers, fast enough to handle a single stream of uncompressed 10-bit 1080 4:4:4 HD, or multiple streams of ProRes 422, uncompressed 8-bit 1080 HD, DV, HDV, and DVCPRO video. Fusion D800TBR5 is backed by Sonnet's five-year pro storage warranty. The storage system is equipped with two Thunderbolt ports to support daisy chaining of up to six devices to a single port on the host computer.

Fusion(TM) RX1600 Vfibre(TM) Video Editing Shared Storage System

Available in 16TB, 32TB, or 48TB configurations to start, the Fusion(TM) RX1600 Vfibre(TM) delivers amazing data throughput for video editing workgroups. Capable of supporting 4K workflows, this system delivers more streams to more users through its up to 16-port 8Gb Fibre Channel client connections plus a 10Gigabit Ethernet interface. The Fusion RX1600 Vfibre includes a metadata controller, Tiger Technologies' metaSAN server software, redundant and hot swappable storage, power supplies, fans and server control drives out of the box. This video editing shared storage system offers heterogeneous operating system support for Mac OS(R) X, Windows(R), and Linux(R) users, easy expandability to up to 384TB of storage, and is backed by Sonnet's five-year pro storage warranty.

Qio(TM) Professional Universal Media Reader/Writers Plus eSATA Host Controller

Sonnet's original Qio(TM) professional universal media reader/writer plus eSATA host controller has quickly gained a place in the gear bags and on the edit consoles of many Mac(R) computer-using editors. With its support for P2, SxS, CompactFlash(R), SDHC and SDXC media, ExpressCard(TM)/34 and CardBus(TM) adapters, plus SATA storage systems with an eSATA interface, this Sonnet pro tool replaces multiple card readers and separate host controller cards to improve video editing workflows. This year, Sonnet adds Windows(R) support to the original Qio. Sonnet will also show its previously announced Qio MR for Windows PCs, and the Qio E3 professional SxS media reader plus eSATA host controller.

"At IBC2011, we will be demonstrating several innovative solutions for the broadcast market that dramatically improve workflow efficiency and cut costs. During the show, we're looking forward to demonstrating the new Thunderbolt(TM) technology and how it is being used to dramatically improve Sonnet's Fusion(TM) product line." -- Robert Farnsworth, CEO of Sonnet Technologies