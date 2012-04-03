Sennheiser to Host Series of Online Recording Sound Academy (RSA) Webinars between April and October

Old Lyme, Conn. – April 2, 2012 –Audio specialist Sennheiser announced that it will begin hosting a series of online webinars featuring Grammy-award winning engineers and producers this week. The webinars will teach attendees how to use various recording techniques aimed at achieving the best possible studio sound.

The first webinar, which will focus on EQ and compression techniques, will held free of charge this Thursday April 5th at 5:00 p.m. EDT as a special introductory offering to program participants. To register for this Online RSA, or learn about other upcoming webinars that will be taking place, please visit http://www.sennheiserusa.com/RSA.

Topic/Host

Avoiding Too Much Equalization and Compression, hosted by David Thoener, Grammy-winning producer/engineer (Santana, AC/DC).

When:

Thursday, April 5th at 5:00 p.m. EDT

Attendees will learn:

- How to use EQ constructively

- When to use compression—and when not to

- How to add the final sheen to the mix with gentle use of EQ

Sennheiser: Supporting Aspiring Producers/Engineers

The Online Recording Sound Academy borrows instructional elements from Sennheiser’s highly successful on-site Recording Sound Academy seminars, such as valuable tips and instruction on microphone selection and placement, recording and mixing techniques. The RSA webinars — which run between April and October — feature instruction by accomplished producers and engineers on a variety of recording topics, and also feature a thorough Q&A session with the instructor. Following is a summary of upcoming dates and topics:

May 3: Modern Compression Tactics

Hosted by Karl Richardson, nine-time Grammy-award-winning producer

June 13: Recording Vocals

Hosted by Tom Young, Grammy award-winning engineer

July 17: Mixing

Hosted by Tim Palmer, Grammy-nominated producer/mixer

August 13: Re-Mixing, Beats and Percussive Rhythms

Hosted by: Cool & Dre, production/songwriting team

September 12: Reverb, Spectral Energy and Human Positional Perception

Hosted by: Greg Lukens, engineer and founder of Audio Fabricators

October 25: Engineer’s Roundtable: Award-winning Engineers Discuss Recording Tips, Tricks and Trends

Moderated by: Al Schmitt, 21-time Grammy-winning producer/engineer