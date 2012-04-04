Haivision's New KulaByte(TM) 4.0 Live Transcoder Delivers 30 Percent Performance Gains With Linux-Based Cloud Transcoding

Next Generation of KulaByte Encoding Software Combines the Highest Quality Live Video Transcoding With Cloud Computing and Linux Simplicity for Better Performance at Lower Cost

MONTREAL and CHICAGO -- April 4, 2012 -- Haivision is set to launch its KulaByte(TM) 4.0 software for efficient high-quality cloud transcoding at the 2012 NAB Show. KulaByte is a software-based live H.264 video transcoder that delivers the highest quality RTMP Dynamic Streaming for Flash(R) video and Adaptive HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) for iOS devices. Now available for both Linux and Windows(R), KulaByte 4.0 delivers significant gains in transcoding performance and cost savings.

With KulaByte 4.0, Haivision has migrated the award winning transcoding engine to Linux to simplify deployment of the software within cloud computing environments, improving long-term performance and reliability, and taking advantage of lower-cost cloud instances. KulaByte 4.0 Linux-support combines a 30 percent performance gain and a 30 to 40 percent cost reduction when deployed in cloud environments, such as Amazon's EC2(TM). Additionally, the transcoder introduces a simplified user interface and support for closed captioning, ad insertion, and ingestion of H.264 in MPEG-2 Transport Stream encapsulation.

"KulaByte is cornerstone technology in the over-the-top (OTT) video streaming segment," said Peter Maag, chief marketing officer for Haivision. "Migrating KulaByte to Linux was only natural. Linux is the foundation for almost all of Haivision's systems and appliances. Now, KulaByte will benefit from true carrier-grade performance, both within the server systems and in the cloud."

KulaByte cloud transcoding technology has been in use extensively by Haivision clients and within Haivision's HyperStream(TM) cloud transcoding service, enabling major global streaming events such as South by Southwest (SXSW), Austin City Limits, the NASCAR Sprint Series, and the Masters Golf Tournament.

The KulaByte 4.0 transcoder will be available as a server appliance or as software-only for installation within cloud computing environments in Spring 2012.

More information about Haivision's KulaByte 4.0 is available at www.haivision.com.

# # #

About Haivision Network Video

Haivision delivers advanced technology for streaming, recording, managing, and distributing secure IP video and interactive media within the enterprise, education, medical/healthcare, and federal/military markets. Haivision is a private company based in Montreal and Chicago, with technical excellence centers in Beaverton, Ore.; Austin, Texas; and Hamburg, Germany. With a global sales and support organization, Haivision distributes its products through value-added resellers, system integrators, distributors, and OEMs worldwide. More information is available at www.haivision.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Haivision on Twitter: www.twitter.com/haivision

Haivision on Facebook: www.facebook.com/haivision

Haivision on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/haivision

Haivision on YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/HaivisionVideos

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/Haivision/120404.zip

Photo Link: www.ingearpr.com/Haivision/KulaByte.zip

ENDS