Nevion appoints Geir Bryn-Jensen CEO

Sandefjord, Norway and Oxnard, California, December 15, 2011 – Nevion chairman Per Otto Dyb has announced the appointment of technology and business development veteran Geir Bryn-Jensen as Nevion CEO. Bryn-Jensen, who previously served as executive vice president of sales and marketing, joined Nevion in 2010.

This marks a new era for Nevion, with Bryn-Jensen leading the advancement of Nevion’s next generation technologies for broadcast application and video services management in any type of network. The leadership change is part of Nevion’s ongoing strategy to maintain its strong position in broadcast markets and claim a leadership position in the emerging video service management markets.

“We are excited about this appointment and have great faith in Geir and his vision for Nevion,” said Dyb. “It is now time to take Nevion to the next level. Geir’s drive, creativity and combined experience with broadcasters, service providers and IT will give us the leadership we need.”

Bryn-Jensen brings nearly 20 years’ experience in international sales and business development within the IT, telecom and broadcast industries. Before joining Nevion, he spent six years as director/country manager at CA Norway AS (Computer Associates). Prior to this, he was a manager at Accenture’s Media & Entertainment practice, following six years in Telenor’s media and broadcast business where he held various business development roles in Europe and Asia.

