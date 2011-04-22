TVLogic Adds Another "STAR" To Its Growing Collection Of Honors

NEW HI-RESOLUTION AND COMPACT LCD MONITOR WINS “STAR” AWARD FROM EDITORS OF TV TECHNOLOGY

LAS VEGAS, NV (April 21, 2011) -- For the second consecutive year, TVLogic – manufacturer of LCD and OLED High Definition displays - has received a STAR (Superior Technology Award Recipient) Award from the editorial staff of TV Technology magazine at NAB. This year, the Company’s VFM-056WP 5.6” high-resolution, compact LCD monitor took home the prestigious acknowledgement of innovation.

Now celebrating its 11th anniversary, TV Technology’s STAR Award is designed to honor and showcase the outstanding technological innovations available to the broadcast industry. “The NAB Show serves as the launching pad for thousands of new products and services for audio and video professionals,” said Tom Butts, TV Technology Editor. “Our panel of judges walk the show floor in search of the most innovative technologies. The products and services that we select for the STAR Award make the cut—they demonstrate their ability to help advance the acquisition and distribution of entertainment and information across the media spectrum.”

TV Technology editors and columnists reviewed a variety of products, examined the technical applications and their overall contribution to the industry, and then submitted their award nominees.

TVLogic’s 2011 “STAR” recipient, the VFM-056WP, offers a full complement of preferred features in an extremely compact package. Ideal for HD-SLR production, the monitor’s 6”x 4”x1” lightweight magnesium-alloy case houses a 5.6” 1280x800 LED backlit LCD display. Features include a DSLR scale, focus assist, various scan models, markers, audio level metering with speaker, time code display, HDMI loop out via HD-SDI (720P), waveform/vector scope, Y level check, and range error check.

At NAB 2010, TVLogic was presented with a STAR for its 15” OLED production monitor.

About TV Technology

TV Technology (www.tvtechnology.com ) is the industry’s leading magazine for technology news and reviews and is celebrating its 28th year covering the television industry. The magazine is published by NewBay Media LLC, the world’s largest publisher of audio and video publications.

About TV Logic

TVLogic designs and manufactures LCD and OLED High Definition displays from 7" to 56" designed specifically for broadcast, production, post-production, digital signage and multi-viewer applications. For further information: www.tvlogicusa.com .

# # #

TV Logic USA Contact: Wes Donahue

818-567-4900 / Wes@preco.net

Press Contact: Desert Moon Communications / Harriet Diener

845-512-8283 / harriet@desertmooncomm.com