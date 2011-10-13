DVEO Demonstrates New Products at IBC Show; Generates High Interest for Next Generation Multistreaming and Transcoding Systems

San Diego, California -- DVEO, the broadcast division of Computer Modules, Inc. (CMI), presented their broadcasting and streaming products at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam. Record-breaking attendance at IBC -- 50,462 visitors -- contributed to significant interest in the latest DVEO products.

DVEO drew an audience with their launch of the MultiStreamer DIG/IP™ -- a brand new affordable streaming appliance combining a real time transcoder, encoder, and live streamer with SDI or HD-SDI input and concurrent multi stream, multi resolution, multiprotocol IP output with multiple wrappers and containers. The Linux® based appliance captures uncompressed SDI or HD-SDI video from cameras, editing systems, or video servers. It encodes the video to multiple MPEG-2/H.264/ MPEG-4 AVC standard streams, and streams them to content delivery networks (CDNs), cloud based transcoders, and remote video servers.

DVEO's unique multichannel adaptive streaming H.264 encoder/transcoder, the MPEG Gearbox™ MF, also generated high interest among telco type customers. Based on a high performance 6 core Intel CPU, the system receives simultaneously, satellite, IP, SDI, HD-SDI, and terrestrial RF signals, transcodes them to H.264 or MPEG-2, and streams them to any number of IP devices.

Inputs can be simultaneous choices from HD-SDI, SDI, DVB-S/S2, 8VSB, QAM, DVB-C, DVB-T, DVB-ASI, Analog, or GigE and IP (H.264, MPEG-2, or VC-1). The MPEG Gearbox MF can output to HD-SDI, SDI, IP, and/or ASI, at the same time. The system features multiprotocol, multiresolution, and multiwrapper output including RTMP, HTTP Live (HLS) and Flash HTTP dynamic. Every system is preconfigured with an HLS output for quick and easy streaming.

The MultiStreamer DIG/IP and the MPEG Gearbox MF allow users to take in one source and send it out via other file types to multiple devices. One system can send an HLS stream, a 1080p UDP, and a 720p RTMP at the same time. The streams can be viewed simultaneously on an iPhone® or iPad®, a set top box like Roku® or Amino™, or on a PC or other IP device. One box meets the needs of several requirements. This is only just one workflow and there are so many more that the systems can do. Both systems are currently being used by broadcasters, webcasters, houses of worship, and other manufacturers and OEMs.

"This was our most successful IBC show ever," commented Laszlo Zoltan, Sales Manager for DVEO. "Many of our longtime -- and new -- customers were excited to see the demonstrations of our multifunction streaming and transcoding systems. Plus, we increased awareness of our wide range of products for encoding, decoding, time shifting, and digital video."

DVEO also introduced a new version of their broadcast quality graphics, logos, and text inserter. The LogoSerter™ inserts graphics, logos, and text anywhere on H.264 or MPEG-2 video content. Two versions are available -- DVB-ASI input and output, or IP input and output.

Other featured products at the DVEO booth included their European market oriented frequency agile DVB-T/DVB-T2 receiver -- Virenza T+T2™, and their tape asset management and encoding workstation -- TapeCoder II™.

About CMI and DVEO

CMI, founded in 1982, is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California. DVEO, the Broadcast Division of Computer Modules, Inc., sells digital video and high definition television (HDTV) products to the top television broadcast companies throughout the world.

