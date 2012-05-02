Ripple Training Callouts Released for Final Cut Pro X

Make your point with magnifiers, speech bubbles, animated paths and more through Callouts, exclusively for FCP X

Boston, MA – May 2, 2012 –Noise Industries, developer of visual effects tools for the post-production and broadcast markets, introduces Callouts by Ripple Training exclusively for Final Cut Pro X, available now through FxFactory. A set of 10 Effects, Callouts is an exciting way to highlight specific parts of footage. Editors can easily create emphasis with arrows, circles, magnifiers, text highlights, animated paths and more. Ripple Training Callouts can be purchased now through FxFactory for 49 USD.

With Ripple Training Callouts, editors can:

- Control over 30 different parameters to easily customize the look of any Callout

- Move, rotate and shape Callouts using flexible on-screen controls

- Mix and match multiple Callouts on a clip

- Connect Callouts to hold frames using 3-point editing techniques

- Animate Callouts on and off screen, plus create more animation by keyframing parameters

More Information on Callouts

Callouts Promo Video

Callouts Tutorial Video

Callouts In-Depth Tutorial Video

Callouts Screenshots and Logos

About Ripple Training and president, Steve Martin

Founded in 2002, Ripple Training Inc. is an online digital training and content distribution company specializing in software training products and plug-ins for postproduction professionals. Ripple Training was founded by editor and producer Steve Martin, who has over 18 years of experience as an editor, educator and producer.

About Noise Industries, LLC

Established in 2004, Boston, Massachusetts-based Noise Industries is an innovative developer of visual effects tools for the post-production and broadcast community. Their products are integrated with popular non-linear editing and compositing products from Apple and Adobe. For more information, please visit the Noise Industries website.

Press Contacts

Janice Dolan

Zazil Media Group

janice@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6595

(skype) janicedolan

Megan Linebarger

Zazil Media Group

megan@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.480.3674

(skype) megan.zazil

####