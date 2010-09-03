FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

IBC Stand 8.A94

ANTHONY KLICK JOINS COBALT DIGITAL AS MANAGER OF SALES, NORTHEASTERN US

(Urbana, IL, August 31, 2010) – Anthony Klick, an accomplished industry veteran with strong ties to America’s Northeast region, has joined Cobalt Digital (www.CobaltDigital.com), as manager of sales, Northeastern US. The announcement was made today by Chris Shaw, vice president of sales, from Cobalt’s headquarters located in Urbana, IL.

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome Anthony to the Cobalt Digital team,” said Shaw. “2010 has been a year of tremendous growth for us as we continue the global launch of our Fusion3G ™ series for openGear™ and increase our sales staff. Anthony’s vast technical experience and keen understanding of the broadcast industry will serve as a tremendous advantage to our customer-base as they become more familiar with the benefits of this exciting product range.“

Operating under the direction of Shaw, Klick will market, sell and support Cobalt’s entire product line that includes its award-winning 3G/HD/SD conversion gear for the broadcast television environment, with a special concentration on the Company’s new Fusion3G™ series for openGear™. Klick will also be directly responsible for managing and increasing Cobalt’s dealer network in the region, working with systems integrators, and opening direct accounts with major clients.

Prior to joining Cobalt, Klick served as sales manager for the Northeast and Midwestern regions of FOR-A Corporation of America, based in Fort Lee, NJ, where he consistently increased sales during his four-year tenure. He also held a systems sales position with Diversified Systems, a system integrator located in Kenilworth, NJ, and previously managed the sales staff of Video Corporation of America’s broadcast video department in New York City.

Shaw added. “Anthony has a great reputation and is a perfect fit for Cobalt Digital’s growth. We look forward to his resourcefulness as we enhance our relationships in the Northeast region.”

A resident of Elizabeth, NJ, Klick holds a degree in television studio production from the Center for the Media Arts, School of Television Arts.

ABOUT COBALT DIGITAL INC.

Cobalt Digital Inc. designs and manufactures award-winning 3G/HD/SD conversion gear for the broadcast television environment. Distributed through a worldwide network of dealers, system integrators, and other partnerships, Cobalt products are backed with a 5-year warranty. For more information, visit http://www.cobaltdigital.com.

