PURE DIGITAL SERVICES and Pixelution to Supply ARRIRAW Workflows For Their Worldwide Operations

After months of testing, systems integration experts Pixelution has developed a unique solution that delivers the new ARRI RAW format on set, in real-time and at full high quality 3K resolution.

The system, which was developed in conjunction with leading data management service provider Pure Digital Services and shown for the first time at the recent Cinegear 2011 Expo show in Los Angeles, is now exclusively available through Pure Digital Services, which is using it for its worldwide filming operations.

The exclusive agreement, which was also announced at Cinegear, came about after Pure Digital Services and Pixelution conducted a series of successful tests for workflow and 3K delivery solutions.

Daniel Mulligan, Managing Director of Pure Digital Solutions, says “We are delighted that Pixelution will now supply us with full 3K ARRI RAW solutions and systems. These will be used for all of our projects shooting worldwide. We have been searching for some time for the optimised hardware and specifications that we needed to deliver full 3K resolution in real time for the new ARRIRAW format. Pixelution was able to satisfy our technical requirements and the results we have jointly achieved are nothing short of stunning.”

Giles Parker, Managing Director of Pixelution, adds, “Dan Mulligan came to us a few months ago with an idea for supporting the ARRI RAW format. After a lot of discussion and testing we were delighted to offer Pure Digital Services a platform to supply his clients with a unique and innovative solution.”

Pixelution’s answer was to integrate the exciting new Dulce removable storage and the renowned Mistika system to create a complete processing solution that delivers the new ARRI RAW format on set in real-time and at full 3K resolution. The solution incorporates a new location DI suite that uses the S.two OB-1 data system to record the T-Link delivered ARRIRAW format. The DI suite can access the data immediately by using fibre links to directly mount the magazines. This means that the .ari files can be processed immediately, allowing for instant high resolution playback of the shot material direct from the magazines. It also allows for instant processing of the .ari files to full resolution on set.

“This new way of working gives us the ability to easily transport the processed data off-set, with redundancy but without lengthy copying,” Dan Mulligan explains. “We believe this is a first for the market as no one else is delivering full 3K resolution on location, in real time and at such a high quality.”

Parker adds: “It took a lot of research and implementation of different class-leading systems to make a complete solution and we are delighted to have supplied Pure Digital Services with such a unique solution.”

Covering key international markets including UK, Los Angeles, South Africa and India, Pure Digital Services offers full digital motion picture lab and storage services. By facilitating seamless digital workflow, PDS can help productions reduce the cost and hassle of file transfers and archiving. For more information please visit www.puredigitalservices.com

About Pixelution: A specialist reseller and systems integrator to the film, broadcast and animation industries Pixelution brings a wealth of experience and innovative ideas to solve today's problems of workflow, data management and throughput. Their portfolio of products and expertise includes the Mistika Post Production system, 2D and 3D broadcast monitors, storage, DDRs, workstations, render farms, 3D projection and many other solutions. For further details visit www.pixelution.co.uk.