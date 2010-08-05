Monte Carlo TV trusts VSN the upgrade of their news production system to HD

The Uruguayan channel will be acquiring HD solutions to upgrade their Monte Carlo News Center installations with VSN.

Canal 4 Monte Carlo, a television channel with one of the longest trajectories in the Uruguayan media, will be turning 50 next 2011. As one of the pioneers in the introduction of digital techniques in their broadcast playout, the channel unfolds an upgrading and modernization plan of their systems trusting VSN once again.

The channel plans to upgrade their Monte Carlo News Production Center to high definition by the end of August. They have been working with vsnnews systems there since 2008. Monte Carlo TV has trusted VSN with the comprehensive renewal of their workflow, which will be based on a high-definition format from now on. The project includes a new redundant, 2-channel broadcast playout server vsnairnews ensuring non-stop playout and high resistance to failure. Their current 4-channel ingest system vsnautorec will be upgraded to HD and a storage module vsnstorage, with capacity for over 300 hours of high definition video, will be included in the installation. Canal 4 Monte Carlo operates on a 100% tapeless news production system, from news gathering on site to news airing, thus bringing huge savings in production costs and equipment maintenance. Undoubtedly, this has contributed to the positioning of their news bulletin among the most-viewed news programs in Uruguay.

Concerning the choice of VSN as a technology supplier for their news production system, Jorge Spinella, Technical Manager of Monte Carlo TV, stated: "We work in highly-demanding environments where a single failure might imply a broadcast interruption. The service provided by the manufacturer of our equipment will prove a key factor of our choice. VSN has provided us with an excellent support service over the last 3 years so we have decided to put in their hands the HD upgrade of our news area, including a redundant broadcast playout system".

VSN will be soon announcing new important project awards in South America, where, through a close collaboration with its dealers, the Spanish company is consolidating its activity and recognition.