DVEO's MPEG-2 to H.264 Transcoders to be Featured at InfoComm

San Diego, California -- DVEO, the broadcast division of San Diego based Computer Modules, Inc. (CMI), will demonstrate their unique product line of LinuxLinux® based MPEG-2 to H.264 transcoders at InfoComm, the world's largest audio-visual trade show, June 9-11, in Las Vegas, Nevada, in Booth N1576.

Designed for A/V systems integrators and the cable, telco TV, and IPTV industries, MPEG Gearbox™ is DVEO's new family of broadcast quality MPEG-2 to H.264 transcoders or MPEG-2 to MPEG-2 scalers. Five systems are available: ASI to IP, ASI to ASI, IP to IP, and the newest systems, IP to ASI, and SMPTE 310 (8VSB) to IP.

Each system transcodes one or two HD streams (1080i or 720p) or five to ten SD streams from MPEG-2 to H.264 or vice-versa, and outputs the streams over ASI or IP. The MPEG Gearbox ASI/IP and MPEG Gearbox SMPTE 310/IP can also receive 1 to 4+ MPEG-2 channels and output them to a dedicated IP network as MPEG-2 streams. Audio support is MPEG, AAC/MPEG-4, or AC-3 passthrough.

The H.264/MPEG-4 compression standard uses up to 60 percent less bandwidth and disk space than MPEG-2 video, with no change in picture quality.

The three transcoders with IP output -– MPEG Gearbox ASI/IP, MPEG Gearbox IP/IP, and MPEG Gearbox SMPTE 310/IP -– generate IP streams that can be viewed on television sets with standard IP capable set-top boxes, or on computers using streaming video software clients such as VLC or Mplayer. MPEG Gearboxes are typically deployed in "closed" systems such as hotels, universities, and corporations, where bandwidth is dedicated and is used for this purpose only.

"We recommend the MPEG Gearbox to systems integrators who need to stream ASI or IP content on dedicated networks," stated Laszlo Zoltan, Sales Manager for DVEO. "The systems are reliable, easy to use, and very cost efficient."

MPEG Gearboxes feature very low latency, PID filtering of all unwanted traffic, and a simple GUI for operation. The H.264 transcoders support both NTSC and PAL, and can also be used as PAL to NTSC converters.

Supplemental Information for Press Release

Features

• Input format can be MPEG-2 or H.264

• Output format can be MPEG-2 or H.264

• Input: DVB ASI or IP (depending on version)

• Output: DVB-ASI or IP (depending on version)

• Supports NTSC or PAL

• Will work as a PAL to NTSC converter

• Transcoding bit rates: 64 Kbps to 12 Mbps

• Resolutions: SQVGA, QCIF, QVGA, SIF, VGA, or any custom size up to 1080i

• Supports SD or HD input

• Up to 1080i HD output

• Very low latency

• Transcodes one or two HD streams (1080i or 720p) or 5 to 6 SD streams from MPEG-2 to H.264 (CPU dependent) or vice-versa

• MPEG Gearbox ASI/IP and MPEG Gearbox SMPTE 310/IP can also receive 1 to 4+ MPEG-2 channels and output them to IP network as MPEG-2 streams

• SNMP support

• Tested compatible with major brands of H.264 decoders

• Audio support: AAC, MPEG audio, or AC-3 passthrough

• Settings are remembered when power cycled

• Based on embedded LinuxLinux®

Note: MPEG Gearbox ASI/IP and MPEG Gearbox IP/IP are typically deployed in "closed" systems where bandwidth is dedicated and is used for this purpose only. They are not designed to work over the public internet.

DVEO and MPEG Gearbox are trademarks of Computer Modules, Inc. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Suggested Retail Prices:

MPEG Gearbox IP/ASI -– $5,495 U.S.

MPEG Gearbox ASI/IP -– $5,495 U.S.

MPEG Gearbox ASI/ASI -– $5,995 U.S.

MPEG Gearbox IP/IP -– $4,490 U.S.

MPEG Gearbox SMPTE 310/IP -– $5,995 U.S.

About CMI and DVEO

CMI, founded in 1982, is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California. DVEO, the Broadcast Division of Computer Modules, Inc., sells digital video and high definition television (HDTV) products to the top television broadcast companies throughout the world.

For more information on CMI and DVEO, please contact Rebecca Gray at +1 (858) 613-1818 or rebecca@dveo.com. To download DVEO's press releases and product images, visit the news section at http://www.dveo.com/.

DVEO, 11409 West Bernardo Ct. San Diego, CA, 92127

Web: click here

phone: +1 (858) 613-1818, fax: +1 (858) 613-1815