Softel Swift Create repurposes subtitles, captions

At the 2012 NAB Show, the Softel team will showcase its full range of feature-rich closed captioning and video description software.

The company will showcase the Swift Create subtitling and captioning software and workstation that allows the preparation and repurposing of subtitles and captions. Swift Create supports all formats of Open, Closed and DVD/Blu-ray subtitles and closed captions.

Softel also will show its Swift vTX, which enables broadcasters to repurpose content regardless of file format. It allows users to switch easily between SD and HD formats to facilitate multiplatform and worldwide distribution. Swift vTX supports a large array of files, wrappers and playout formats, allowing the integration of subtitled or captioned content across a wide range of media servers and editing solutions.

See Softel at 2012 NAB Show booth N1525.