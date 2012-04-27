Wohler and RadiantGrid Win STAR Awards From Editors of TV Technology

SAN FRANCISCO -- April 27, 2012 -- Wohler's iON and RadiantGrid(TM) New Media Automation Platform (v.7.2) are the recipients of the 2012 STAR (Superior Technology Award Recipient) Award. The recognitions come on the heels of Wohler's acquisition of RadiantGrid Technologies, announced at the 2012 NAB Show last week.

The awards were presented by the editorial staff of TV Technology magazine at the 2012 NAB Show. Now celebrating its 12th anniversary, TV Technology's STAR Award is designed to honor and showcase the outstanding technological innovations available to the broadcast industry. A panel of judges consisting of TV Technology editors, columnists, and industry experts reviewed a variety of products, examined the technical applications and their overall contribution to the industry, and then submitted their award nominees.

"The NAB Show serves as the launching pad for thousands of new products and services for audio and video professionals," said Tom Butts, TV Technology editor-in-chief. "Our panel of judges walks the show floor in search of the most innovative technologies. The products and services that we select for the STAR Award make the cut -- they demonstrate their ability to help advance the acquisition and distribution of entertainment and information across the media spectrum."

Wohler iON meets current and future signal management and confidence monitoring needs, and it does so on a single platform that can be remotely accessed and controlled from Web-enabled devices. iON provides real-time streaming of audio, video, MPEG ASI, and metadata from locally installed, modular hardware platforms that manage all I/O connections at their source. Audio, video, captioning/subtitling, loudness, metadata, MADI, and MPEG monitoring and analysis can be performed from a single user-configurable software interface.

RadiantGrid's New Media Automation Platform enables a more efficient solution for file-based creation and distribution of media while augmenting and integrating with traffic, rights management, linear automation, and business process management systems. At the heart of the platform is an enhanced, robust media transformation and parallel processing engine with an underlying content management fabric. Powered by this engine, RadiantGrid now manages everything from faster-than-real-time transcoding and audio processing to more complex processing such as faster-than-real-time standards conversion, mixed cadence correction, video optimization, and audio loudness conformance.

