New Media Links to highlight new video transmission interfaces

Media Links will highlight its newly announced four-port video transmission interfaces for the MD8000 transport solution at the 2012 NAB Show.

The MD8000-UVTX and MD8000-UVRX support JPEG2000 compressed and uncompressed 3-D dual-link, 3G-SDI, HD/SD-SDI and/or DVB-ASI signals over SONET/SDH, IP and DWDM based networks.

The new MD8000-UVTX and MD8000-UVRX modules are high-density solutions that support higher bit-rate services across the MD8000 series of transport solutions. The boards will be available in two versions for transmitting and receiving either uncompressed or JPEG2000 SMPTE 2022 compressed signals.

The MD8000-UVTX transmitter board accepts up to four HD/SD-SDI and/or DVB-ASI inputs, as well as two ports of 3- dual-link or 3G-SDI. It encapsulates and distributes the signals across a non-blocking Layer 2 switch fabric.

The MD8000-UVRX receiver board reproduces up to four video outputs received from the non-blocking Layer 2 switching fabric inherent in all of the MD8000 platforms.

See MediaLinks at 2012 NAB Show booth SU6912.