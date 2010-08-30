Shared Storage is on the Move at Content & Communications World 2010 with Small Tree's GraniteSTOR ST-RAID Mobile

To meet the growing demand by video professionals seeking flexible storage solutions, Small Tree will showcase its new GraniteSTOR ST-RAID Mobile at Content & Communications World 2010 this fall (Booth 962).

Ideal for mobile broadcast applications, as well as post-production professionals who need maximum flexibility, GraniteSTOR ST-RAID Mobile features a complete real-time direct attached shared storage solution in a mobile cabinet that supports a wide range of customer editing demands. Configurable as a 3U, 16 drive system in 1or 2 TB disk capacity, ST-RAID Mobile offers on-the-go editing for Final Cut and Pro Tools users.

"As post-production editing continues to migrate from the studio to on-location, editors need a reliable and affordable storage solution that provides the same performance as their studio workstation," said Corky Seeber, president of Small Tree. "GraniteSTOR ST-RAID Mobile will give concurrent access to project files while on location or in a studio, enabling editors to meet extremely tight deadlines."

Providing robust (greater than 500MB/sec), consistent performance over Ethernet networks, GraniteSTOR ST-RAID Mobile enables instant availability and background initialization along with automatic insertion/removal detection and rebuild.

Designer of simple-to-install, affordable Mac-based networking and shared storage products, Small Tree is the premier multi-port Ethernet networking technology provider for OS X customers, enabling cost effective Ethernet shared storage technology.