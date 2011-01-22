New 3-D conversion facility opens in India

Prime Focus, of Chandigarh, India, has opened a 50,000sq-ft studio facility for 2-D-to-3-D conversion of feature films and other content. The company said it would create jobs for more than 3000 people.

Prime Focus, one of the world’s largest visual entertainment services groups, now operates 10 feature film production facilities in India, with studios in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Goa and Mumbai, in addition to international facilities in London, Los Angeles, New York, Vancouver and Winnipeg. The new 50,000sq-ft facility, which opened Dec. 25, will use Prime Focus’ global digital pipeline that connects India to North America and the UK.

Merzin Tavaria, co-founder and chief creative director at Prime Focus India, said the new facility in Chandigarh is a major expansion of the company’s View-D 2-D-to-3-D conversion capabilities.

Following the success of “The Chronicles of Narnia: Voyage of the Dawn Treader,” which Prime Focus converted to 3-D for its theatrical release, the company has signed several new international orders and has a busy slate of stereoscopic conversion work for this year. A team of experienced stereographers will supervise all projects completed at the Chandigarh facility.

Since its inception in 1995, Prime Focus has contributed visual effects and post-production services for many successful Bollywood projects. From equipment rental of film cameras and other equipment to VFX and digital intermediate work, Prime Focus has played a part in big-budget Bollywood films as well as Hollywood projects such as “Tron: Legacy,” “Avatar,” “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” and “New Moon,” “The A-Team” and numerous others.