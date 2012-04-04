Middle Atlantic Debuts New Storage Options for ViewPoint™ Console System

Fairfield, NJ––Middle Atlantic Products is introducing new storage options for its ViewPoint Console furniture system.

Matching the look and style of the ViewPoint system for a consistent appearance, the new ViewPoint Free Standing Storage Cabinet provides additional storage space for supplies and personal items. The cabinet includes two adjustable shelves, smoked glass doors and comes fully assembled for fast, easy installation.

The new ViewPoint Radial Binder Storage Cabinet is designed to store essential reference materials and keep them close at hand. Also matching the system in appearance and style, the cabinet’s compact rounded shape holds binders and books on two shelves, comes fully assembled and easily attaches to ViewPoint consoles for maximum layout flexibility.

An integral part of the Westchester Correctional Facility in Valhalla, New York, Sugarhouse Casino in Philadelphia, Tropicana Las Vegas, Hendrick Medical Center and other key installations, ViewPoint consoles are seismic certified, UL-listed and feature exceptional strength and reliability to protect equipment in security and surveillance monitoring environments.

The ViewPoint console consists of fully welded Uni-Frame™ workstation bays that simplify installation and can be configured for individual project needs. Its wide array of customization options include wedges, bay extenders for rackmounting deeper equipment, turrets for smaller equipment, work surfaces tailored to each system, side panels, monitor mounts and more. Designed to maximize functionality and installed system reliability, the ViewPoint system incorporates ergonomic factors, equipment cooling and cable management features.

For more information about ViewPoint Console Furniture Systems and Middle Atlantic Products, please click to www.middleatlantic.com or call 1.800.266.7225.