Blackmagic Design Announces HyperDeck Shuttle Mounting Plate

Mounting plate can be added to the popular HyperDeck Shuttle to allow mounting directly onto professional cameras, or to add industry standard battery packs.

IBC 2011, Amsterdam, The Netherlands - September 9, 2011 - Blackmagic Design today announced HyperDeck Shuttle Mounting Plate, a new mounting plate accessory that lets customers mount the popular HyperDeck Shuttle directly onto their professional camera, or mount accessories such as V-Lock or Anton Bauer mounts onto the HyperDeck. HyperDeck Shuttle Mounting Plate will retail for only €69.

HyperDeck Shuttle Mounting Plate will be shown on the Blackmagic Design IBC 2011 booth at #7.H20.

Since its introduction, HyperDeck Shuttle has been an extremely popular way for camera operators to add uncompressed quality recording to video cameras, and has become a standard item used on location every day. Now with HyperDeck Shuttle Mounting Plate, the standard rubber base plate can simply be unscrewed from the HyperDeck Shuttle unit, and replaced with the mount plate. Once attached, the mount plate provides multiple 1/4" and 3/8" threads for accessories such as tripods, rail mounting kits, cold shoe mounts, articulated arms, microphone stands and many more.

Designed to perfectly match the elegant design of HyperDeck Shuttle, the HyperDeck Shuttle Mounting Plate is also machined out of a solid block of aircraft grade aluminum for an extremely tough design that’s also beautiful. The major threads are reinforced with helicoils so it can be used repeatedly over many years without wearing out.

HyperDeck Shuttle Mounting Plate adds a wide range of mounting options for HyperDeck Shuttle. Its hole patterns have been carefully placed to allow popular V-Lock or Anton Bauer style battery adapter plates to be added so HyperDeck Shuttle can power from industry standard battery packs for long duration recording.

Availability and Price

HyperDeck Shuttle Mounting Plate will be available Q4 for €69 from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

