XenData and Marquis Broadcast Collaborate on LTO-5 Archive Solution for Avid Media Composer

New LTO-5 Archive Server Solution for Media Composer Workgroups

Cambridge, UK and Walnut Creek, Calif. – September 1, 2011 –XenData, the leading provider of digital video archive solutions to the media and entertainment industry, and Marquis Broadcast, specialist in content workflows and media integration software, today announced a collaborative solution to easily archive all media associated with Avid Media Composer editing projects to LTO-5 cartridges.

The combined solution creates an LTO-5 archive server for use on a network with multiple Avid Media Composer video edit stations. It allows users to easily archive not only sequence edits, effects and project settings, but the original rushes.

The LTO-5 archive server has an attached robotic LTO tape library and runs both XenData6 Server software and Marquis Parking 2.6 software on the same Windows Server 2008 R2 platform. The system scales from 33 TB near-line LTO capacity to over a Petabyte of near-line storage.

Other benefits of the joint solution based on XenData6 Server software and Marquis Parking 2.6 include:

•Frees up expensive online edit storage by transferring sequences and projects to lower cost near-line LTO cartridges

•Retains re-editable archives on LTO cartridges that provide a 30 years data storage lifetime

•Automatically creates a duplicate copy of LTO cartridges for retention offsite and disaster recovery purposes

At IBC 2011, XenData will be demonstrating its XenData6 Server software for the first time in Hall 7, Stand H47 and Marquis Broadcast will be exhibiting Marquis Parking 2.6 at Stand A58 in Hall 2.

About Marquis Broadcast

Founded in 1998, Marquis Broadcast provides a range of media integration products designed for the data-intensive and challenging requirements of today's fast-paced broadcasting environments, enabling broadcasters and other users of digital media to achieve maximum efficiencies from their workflow processes. The company has considerable experience in integrating an extensive range of broadcast systems and devices, providing easy to use workflows via Medway, its widely installed interoperability engine. www.marquisbroadcast.com

About XenData

XenData is a leading provider of digital video archiving solutions tailored specifically to serve the media and entertainment industry. XenData’s solutions range from cost-effective workstation archives to multiple petabyte server systems. They are built on industry standards and provide the high-performance and functionality required to meet today and tomorrow’s demanding digital video applications.

TV stations, global broadcasters, media service providers, video production companies and post-production organizations using XenData’s standards-based approach are able to benefit from significant cost-savings, ease of integration with other standards-based systems, as well as long-term assured access to their video files. With hundreds of digital video archive servers installed worldwide, XenData is trusted by some of the largest broadcasters and media companies. For more information visit: www.xendata.com.

###

For more information:

Jaime Tero/Angie Fife

onechocolate communications for XenData

T: 1.415.989.9803

E: xendata@onechocolatecomms.com