A.C.T Lighting Sets New North American Sales Record for Clay Paky

A.C.T Lighting has set a North American sales record for Clay Paky fixtures and become the number one Clay Paky distributor in the world.

“In A.C.T Lighting we have found a strategic partner for the North American market,” says Francesco Romagnoli, Clay Paky’s area manager for North and Latin America, Spain, Japan and Korea. “North America has been a difficult market for us in the past – very competitive and our competitors are more entrenched here than we were. We feel very comfortable with A.C.T Lighting; they’re part of our team and we’re part of theirs. This good relationship, our mutual goals and A.C.T’s deep understanding of the market have contributed to Clay Paky’s success.”

In 2011 Clay Paky nearly doubled its sales in the US over the company’s past best year, 2007, thanks to A.C.T Lighting’s aggressive sales to a wide array of market segments, which use Clay Paky fixtures in a host of different applications.

“We’re delighted to have set a North American sales record and earned the number one slot among Clay Paky distributors throughout the world,” says Bob Gordon, president and CEO of A.C.T Lighting. “We have forged a strong partnership with Clay Paky and are excited about moving forward with the company as it continues to introduce innovative new fixtures.”

Romagnoli notes that A.C.T Lighting has quickly made a name for itself at Clay Paky’s Italian headquarters. “Everyone here is aware of the work they are doing. We are absolutely proud and honored to work with A.C.T Lighting, and we look forward to a bright future and continued success together.”

