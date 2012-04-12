Thomson Video Networks to unveil ViBE CP6000 at NAB Show
Thomson Video Networks will feature its newly launched ViBE CP6000, a dedicated multi-format platform for contribution of live video.
With its modular implementation of the optimal MPEG contribution codecs and eight HD channels per 1RU chassis, the CP6000 is a substantial advance for contribution applications.
Developed as a multiformat system for broadcasters, video carriers, network operators and telecoms, the ViBE CP6000 provides high-quality transport of live HD and SD content over IP or satellite contribution networks. Offering a far greater density than comparable products, the CP6000's capacity of up to eight HD channels in a single chassis is a key advantage for live broadcasters, saving space and lowering energy consumption.
The ViBE CP6000 is ready for 3Gb/s SDI applications (1080p50/59.97), and its dual-channels-per-module architecture addresses 3-D applications. Hot-swappable modules allow for instant exchange without disturbing channels in use.
See Thomson Video Networks at 2012 NAB Show booth SU3012.
