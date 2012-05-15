Ensemble Designs unveils Avenue P9425 layering engine

Ensemble Designs introduced a new layering engine for use in broadcast, live venues and presentation at the 2012 NAB Show.

The new Avenue P9425 layering engine provides a complete and flexible solution for combining audio and video content for channel branding, small master control, centralcasting, flypack and remote truck applications.

The layering engine has two independent linear keyers, program/preset background transitions and audio mixing, voice over and breakaway.

Apple iPad control and monitoring interface give operators freedom and flexibility in switching an event or show. An iPad or Web browser can be used to create keyed presets that can be recalled on-air by automation systems.

Layering engine inputs can be driven by SDI signals from cameras, remote feeds, and character generators, graphic and still store systems and video servers.