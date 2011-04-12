RTW APPOINTS GROUP ONE AS ITS NEW U.S. DISTRIBUTOR

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 12, 2011 - RTW, a leading manufacturer and distributor of professional audio metering and control devices, is pleased to announce today the appointment of Group One Ltd. as its new distributor for sales in the U.S. market. Group One, a premier provider of global media technology solutions and systems integration services, will support the RTW product lines in the United States, further bolstering the company's expanding presence in the area with important new customer contacts. Executives from RTW will be on-hand to discuss the deal, which was effective April 1, at the company's booth (C1739) during the 2011 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

Group One will be the premier U.S. distributor for RTW and will work with RTW's existing local dealers including, GMA, Recording Media, AID and Dale Pro Audio, in order to make it easier for them to source RTW products locally in the U.S. In addition, this new relationship will help to reduce lead time dramatically as Group One will handle all local stock.

Impressed by RTW's precise, flexible and comprehensive line of audio metering, monitoring and control solutions, Group One believes RTW systems will dovetail perfectly with many of its existing customers' needs. A distributor for several professional audio and live performance brands, Group One will offer RTW's audio products as part of a complete solution for customers looking for high-quality audio metering equipment.

"Group One's expanding Broadcast Division, headed up by Vice President Chris Fichera, will manage our Blue Sky Monitor Speakers, DiGiCo Broadcast Consoles, Junger Audio Processors and of course RTW meters," says Jack Kelly, President, Group One. "Each of these product lines is deeply involved in today's production environments, with specific emphasis on both 5.1 Surround and Loudness Control issues. RTW, with its 40-plus years of experience in the design and development of audio technology, provides world-class metering for both of those issues and we are very pleased to welcome these products to our arsenal."

"It is an honor to be able to work with such a prestigious, experienced company as Group One," says Jochen Wainright, International Sales Manager, RTW. "Our business in the U.S. has been growing rapidly thanks to the introduction of the new TouchMonitor, as well as the interest in our other products. It became clear rather quickly that it was time for RTW to partner with a company in the United States in order to make our products more easily available. Plus now, our local partners have a U.S. contact which will allow us to become more active with our demos in the U.S. market."