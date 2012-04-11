TC Electronic to address TV loudness at NAB Show

TC Electronic will exhibit its range of loudness meters and digital signal processors at the 2012 NAB Show.

TC Electronic will display its range of loudness products, including the new LM6 Radar loudness meter plug-in, TC TouchMonitor TM7 and TM9 loudness meter, DB2 and DB4 MKII transmission processors, and the LM2 stereo loudness meter.

Further, TC’s D22 Precision Broadcast Delay and DBMax 5-band Broadcast Maximizer will be on display as will selected products from TC’s Pro Audio range for studio and post production, including its System 6000 MKII signal processor, Reverb 4000 and BMC-2 monitor controller.

See TC Electronic at 2012 NAB Show booth C2852.