Mewshop Announces The Highly Anticipated Return Of Its Red-Hot Digital Cinema/DSLR Workshop

Hands-on, comprehensive workshop from Pre-to-Post in the ongoing trend of DSLR filmmaking

New York, New York–Manhattan Edit Workshop (Mewshop), the cutting-edge authorized digital training destination for post-production and content creators, is pleased to announce the return of its wildly popular training workshop, Digital Cinema/DSLR Fundamentals. From March 25 – 27, 2011, students of all levels can immerse themselves in three unforgettable days of the latest techniques in shooting, accessories, and proven workflow solutions in Digital Cinema and DSLR filmmaking. Mewshop Owner and Founder Josh Apter teams up with certified instructor and production expert Jem Schofield to lead students through hands-on exercises and demonstration in camera setup, shooting and editing with the most popular DSLR models on the market. And with of the release of brand new interchangeable lens camcorders, this year’s updated workshop incorporates workflow with Panasonic’s highly anticipated AF-100, combining the latest in digital cinema filmmaking with unique DSLR tips and techniques to have you shooting like a pro in no time.

“Our Digital Cinema/DSLR Workshop is always among our most popular and well received training topics – everyone loves DSLR, it’s absolutely one of the hottest tools in filmmaking right now,” says Josh Apter, Owner and Founder, Manhattan Edit Workshop. “This year’s workshop offers students a chance to work with new and better gear and receive a complete and hands-on education in everything from Pre-to-Post. Students will leave having prepped, shot and edited their own films among DSLR gurus and experts. It’s a fantastic three days for anyone looking to delve deeper into DSLR and perfect their craft.”

Digital Cinema/DSLR Workshop Highlights

Mewshop’s Digital Cinema/DSLR Workshop combines hands-on training with invaluable tips and techniques from camera experts. Topics include:

• HD-DSLR & Digital Cinema camera overviews and popular models

• Best shooting practices, shortcomings and workarounds

• Shooting video like film

• Double-System audio

• Camera support systems and “tricking out” your rig

• Lenses, adapters and how to use them

• Transcoding and ingesting

• Editing and output

• EZ setups and proven workflow techniques

The workshop begins on Friday evening, March 25 with a meet and greet at the Mewshop headquarters, 80 Fifth Ave., Suite 1501, New York, NY 10011. Class continues on Saturday, March 26 and Sunday, March 27, from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm, with lunch included.

Pricing and Registration

This year’s workshop introduces a new option for attendees – bring your own laptop with either the full version of Final Cut Pro® 7 or the full version of Adobe® Premiere Pro® CS5 and save $100 off the pricing of the workshop ($599 US).

For more information on the Digital Cinema/DSLR Workshop or to register for the workshop, please visit: http://mewshop.com/registration/. Class size is limited to 16 students, so sign up now!

*Students must provide their own cameras. Each student will be provided with his or her own workstation.

About Manhattan Edit Workshop

Manhattan Edit Workshop was founded in 2002 with the goal of providing cutting-edge editing instruction on Apple, Adobe and Avid platforms. In 2011 Mewshop added Avid Pro Tools® 9 training to its already impressive curriculum. Mewshop’s signature Six-Week Intensive is a jump-start for anyone looking for a career in editing, while weekend and one-week courses introduce and solidify core-editing concepts. Corporate and group training offers a customized curriculum, either in-house or on-site, for professionals eager to learn a new skill or to build on existing ones. The facility’s focus on small workshops, highly skilled and certified faculty, and a results-oriented curriculum, have quickly won it the reputation as New York’s premier post production teaching facility.

*Mewshop offers student loans for courses totaling more than $2,500. Students may take a combination of courses together, or a single course that equals that amount. Please call 212-414-9570 or email jason@mewshop.com for details about our available payment plans.

For more information on Manhattan Edit Workshop please visit: www.mewshop.com.

