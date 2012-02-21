XPAND 3D Bolsters Commitment To Japan Market: Names Yasunori (Yogi) Higashimura To Lead Business Development Initiative Operating From New Japan Offices

Cyprus, Europe - Underscoring its commitment to provide partners and customers in the Japanese market with the highest levels of attention and support, XPAND 3D today announced the appointment of Mr. Yasunori (Yogi) Higashimura to the position of Business Development Manager. Mr. Higashimura is a veteran technology and business leader with considerable experience in senior engineering, business planning, financial analysis and operations positions at Panasonic Corporation in Osaka, Japan and the United States. He joins XPAND 3D with immediate effect and will be based from offices in Osaka and will have responsibility across all of XPAND 3D’s businesses including cinema, consumer electronics, retail, education, OEM, medical and licensing.

According to Maria Costeira, Chief Executive Officer, XPAND 3D, the addition of Mr. Higashimura to the executive team at XPAND 3D will provide deep insight into market needs coupled with a strong commitment to serve partners and grow the business.

“I am very pleased that Yasunori Higashimura has elected to join XPAND 3D and am very confident he will make a strong and immediate impact on our business in Japan,” Costeira noted today. “As a global organization with operations in every continent, we have grown our business by listening to customers and partners and then adjusting our offerings to provide innovation, interoperability and value packaged to address the unique needs of each market. In Japan, it will be a great asset to have someone of Mr. Higashimura’s caliber leading our business development initiatives, interacting with customers and partners and providing our executive team with the direction to succeed in this important, demanding market.”

Echoing this sentiment, Yasunori Higashimura noted the opportunity XPAND 3D faces in the Japan market: “XPAND 3D under Maria Costeira’s leadership understands that the road to success in retail, education, cinema, medical, consumer technologies and OEM begins at the intersection of great technology and unique design. I am very pleased to join XPAND 3D on this exciting journey and I believe that my experience and energy equips me to make a valuable contribution,” Mr. Higashimura said. “I look forward to working with the international XPAND 3D team and to excel with customers and partners in the Japan marketplace.”

Yasunori Higashimura joined Panasonic Corporation as an Electric Video Engineer in 1970 and held engineering and sales positions in the United States and Japan. In 1983, Mr. Higashimura led Panasonic’s broadcast video business initiative and worked closely with leading broadcasters in Japan and North America and in 1995 he was appointed Vice President and Director of Panasonic’s Digital Video Compression Company in Universal City, Los Angeles. Returning to Japan in 2004, Mr. Higashimura held senior planning and analysis roles with the company’s AVC company.

For more information on XPAND 3D, please visit www.xpand.me

About XPAND 3D:

The global leader in the 3D technologies for home, business, education, cinema, military and medical applications, XPAND is committed to advancing the state-of-the art in technology to provide consumers, businesses, educators and medical professionals with the comprehensive advantages of stereoscopic 3D. XPAND provides glasses on a linear scale from the most advanced and feature-packed for sophisticated surgical, training and home theater to more ruggedized and affordable for cinema and mass market use. X6D Limited is a global company whose products and services are marketed under the XPAND brand name. XPAND 3D technology is used by over 5,000 3D cinemas in more than 50 countries and is the 3D solution of choice for post-production houses, educational and professional 3D applications. XPAND designs, manufactures and OEMs a range of consumer electronics 3D solutions that are driving the 3D revolution.