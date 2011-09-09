Blackmagic Design Supports AMD’s FirePro SDI-Link

IBC 2011, Amsterdam, The Netherlands, USA - September 9, 2011 - Blackmagic Design today announced it will support the new AMD FirePro™ SDI-Link initiative and is currently working to integrate Blackmagic Design’s capture and playback products with the newly introduced FirePro SDI-Link line of graphics cards.

The AMD FirePro SDI-Link provides GPU acceleration for powering live, on air broadcast graphics and real time video production and post production pipelines. AMD FirePro SDI-Link enables SDI I/O products and professional graphics cards to communicate directly over PCI Express and will allow fully featured SDI and GPU based solutions with ultra low latency between select AMD professional graphics cards and SDI I/O products.

Through the integration of Blackmagic Design’s product lines with AMD FirePro SDI-Link, video and broadcast professionals will be able to send and receive data between Blackmagic Design’s SDI based devices and AMD graphics cards with extremely low latency. This is ideal for solutions that require minimal delays, such as news, weather and sports as well as video encoding and transcoding.

"Blackmagic Design is looking forward to the upcoming integration between our products and the AMD FirePro SDI-Link. By supporting the FirePro SDI-Link our developers will see a revolution in performance combined with extremely low latency when building intense graphics based video solutions using Blackmagic Design desktop video products and AMD’s graphics cards. This will be perfect for broadcasters working in areas such as weather, live news and 3D virtual sets, where high performance graphics and extremely low processing latencies are critical,” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design.

“Ensuring ultra low latency is critical to the broadcast and video production workflow,” said Sandeep Gupte, general manager, professional graphics, AMD. “With industry leaders such as Blackmagic Design, AMD makes it possible for video production professionals to deliver projects successfully in the broadcast space.”

Press Photography

Photos of Blackmagic Design products are available at www.blackmagic-design.com/press/images.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and film restoration software for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability, while the company’s DaVinci Emmy™ award winning color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including stereoscopic 3D and 4K workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore, and Australia. For more information, please check www.blackmagic-design.com.