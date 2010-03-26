GPEG International launches professional 3G Multi Format LCD Monitors for the Broadcast Industry.

GPEG International, the established leading manufacturer and supplier of Flat Panel displays and systems, launches its 3GHz 1080P Multi Format LCD Monitors which are designed to meet EBU Grade II monitor specifications.

The WMB series monitors are available in 17’’, 20’’ and 24’’ versions: the monitors display an accurate colour image, colour temperature and gamma through the built in high performance scaling chip, Image Processing engine, high resolution Colour Look Up Table (CLUT) and 12 bit Colour Space Convertor engine and colour management.

The monitors feature:

• HD1080P/SD 1080I Dual SDI inputs with loop through output.

• Waveform, Vector scope, Audio Level meter and information panel (time code and closed caption).

• Analog and Digital Audio Level Meter with selectable response parameters.

• PIP (Picture In Picture)/ PIP blend.

• Auto fan control.

• HDMI, DVI-I, Composite, Component, S-Video and RGB inputs.

• Native Panel Resolution: 1366x768 (17’’), 1600x900 (20’’), 1920x1080p/i (24’’).

• Dual Link mode, 3 Gbps.

• Dual picture monitoring.

• H Flip, H/V delay.

• Tally LED function (red/green).

• Integrated DVI (HDCP) function.

• HDMI (HDCP) function.

• Supported RS-232.

• External GPI Control (RJ-45).

• Auto Colour Calibration: CA-210 (Minolta).

• Internal speakers, headphone and monitor output.

• Graphics based OSD in 6 languages.

• Supports VESA DDC2B and a subset of VESA standards.

The WMB Series Multi Format Monitors are a premium GPEG technology delivering accurate colour reproduction, precision imaging and absolute picture consistency. GPEG achieves this by integrating a display engine employing accurate 12-bit output processing to produce the lowest possible artefact count combined with a highly accurate colour management system, delivering stability, consistency and precise standards emulation.

The WMB Monitors also benefit from: Dual picture monitoring, PIP mode, full HD resolution, embedded Waveform monitor + Vector scope + Information panel and dual 3G SDI inputs for greater user flexibility.

With its exceptional performance, competitive pricing together with the clear LCD advantages of light weight, reduced depth and installation flexibility, the WMB Multi Function Monitors offer Broadcast Industry professionals an excellent product choice.

