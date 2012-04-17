Bexel Announces Multimillion-Dollar Commitment to Sony

State-of-the-Art Cameras, Switchers to Be Used at Several Upcoming High-Profile Events

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 17, 2012—Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group’s Services Division and a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions, is pleased announce its recent commitment to advance its equipment and service offerings with multimillion-dollar purchases of Sony camera systems and production switchers. In preparation for several major events taking place this year, Bexel has committed to purchase four Sony MVS-7000X switchers and 20 Sony HDC-2500 camera systems over a two-year period, with the initial delivery of five due at the end of the month.

"At Bexel, we are excited about these purchases and look forward to offering clients the leading technologies they’ve come to expect from us as they prepare for some of the major broadcast events up ahead,” says Tom Dickinson, chief technology officer, Bexel.

The HDC-2500 system camera incorporates Sony’s advanced technologies for studio cameras. A newly developed 2/3-inch CCD and the new digital signal processing (DSP) capability with a 16-bit A/D converter provides high dynamic range and amazing picture quality with very little noise. The HDC-2500 also provides more transmission flexibility by way of a side panel that can be easily replaced to fit HD-wireless (3rd party) or triax-transmission (availability TBD) systems. "The purchase of these camera systems is part of our dedication to move our inventory to all be 1080p-capable,” adds Dickinson. “A lot of the equipment that we buy has 1080p as a feature, but this is the first camera system that we’ll offer with 1080p as the standard feature. The images this camera produces are incredible and a great addition to our inventory.”

What’s more, Bexel is also making a million-dollar investment in Sony's MVS-7000X switchers. As part of a major initiative to provide new, high-end, multi-camera full-production flypack systems for clients in markets around the world, Bexel plans to increase its inventory with the purchase of four systems. The company will provide complete services for small to large applications, complementing their element systems. "Historically, Bexel has provided switcher systems for very large, 25-camera events as well as small two- to three-camera events," says Dickinson. "The MVS-7000X is an excellent production switcher that's moving us into a new market, where excellent production value is needed with a medium-sized, four-to-six camera production. These switchers are central to us building a whole new generation of flypacks and will be absolutely essential for the upcoming events this summer."

The MVS-7000X is available for SD, HD or 1080/50P (3G) production. A simple software upgrade will allow the user to switch between these modes. Powerful features include eight high-performance keyers per full ME bus, eight channels of format conversion and two channels of multi-viewer output. An internal two- or four-channel DME processor can also be installed, offering visual effects of superb quality, equivalent to those of the external MVE-9000 processor.

