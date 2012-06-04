Norway’s projectiondesign® to partner with BOI Solutions, Inc. at InfoComm 2012

See projectiondesign at InfoComm 2012, Booth N1351, 13-15 June, Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV

Ohio-based integrator to provide 16-channel projected visualization solution with diverse market applications

The migration of immersive displays to the worlds of enterprise conferencing and collaboration will be a key theme for projectiondesign® at this year’s InfoComm 2012 show, as the Norwegian manufacturer teams up with BOI Solutions, Inc., to showcase its F22 projectors integrated in a 16-channel visualization solution on its booth in Las Vegas.

“We use projectiondesign projectors with our top customers ranging from Procter & Gamble (P&G) through to Starbucks, NFL Films, Honda and the U.S. Military. BOI Solutions designs research simulators and high-end conference rooms using the highest levels of video and audio systems engineering. Based in Ohio, the firm has pioneered the convergence of immersive displays with corporate meeting-room systems, even designing a unique conference-room concept – known as the Business Sphere – around a curved screen for which it co-holds a patent with P&G,” says Bill Othick, vice-president of BOI.

“Our company is a think-tank that designs working spaces, as opposed to a typical audio-visual firm that installs equipment in certain kinds of rooms,” adds Bill Othick. “When you make data really visual, it is quicker and easier to process than if it simply sits on a spreadsheet or a PowerPoint presentation.”

By applying techniques more commonly used in product visualization – such as the edge-blending and warping of multiple projected images and high-quality, multi-channel surround sound – to meeting rooms, BOI helps enterprises change the way they think about business, bringing market reports and strategies to life in the same way that a new product or landscape can be viewed from any angle in an industrial or military simulation environment.

Such an approach requires BOI to stay at the forefront of audiovisual technology, and Othick says he could not ask for a more responsive partner than projectiondesign.

“Our success is driven by our ability to integrate technologies of higher and higher performance capabilities, and we’ve used projectiondesign in many jobs for clients such as P&G and NFL Films,” adds Othick. “The resolution of the projectors is excellent, their imaging is ultra-dependable, and the service and support we receive from the company is second to none.

“We’re excited about being part of projectiondesign’s InfoComm exhibit plans and look forward to meeting current and future end-customers while they are literally right in front of our unique approach to visualization.”

Anders Løkke, Marketing Director, projectiondesign, adds: “The InfoComm show always delivers a strong mix of international integrators and end-users, and we believe our 16-channel projected display, designed and built in partnership with BOI, will inspire both communities to see how visualization displays are moving from niche markets into everyday enterprise communication.”

Set up and alignment of all projectors in the BOI Solutions 16-channel visualization wall at InfoComm is achieved using Scalable Display Technologies' software and expertise.