Digital Rapids Transcode Manager 2.0 offers high-volume transcoding
Digital Rapids will showcase solutions for high-volume, automated, multi-screen transcoding as well as encoding and streaming for live multi-screen delivery and broadcast at the 2012 NAB Show.
The company will feature its Digital Rapids Transcode Manager 2.0 powered by Kayak, its next-generation automated, high-volume media file transcoding software. The software supports transcoding applications from production and archive to revenue-expanding multi-screen distribution. New features in version 2.0 include adaptive, logic-driven process automation with rich metadata support; intuitive, visual workflow design tools; and elastic scalability.
Digital Rapids also will unveil StreamZ Live Broadcast, a new carrier-grade hybrid live encoder combining the company’s multi-screen output versatility and quality with robust features for the unique demands of broadcast, cable, telco and satellite television operations.
See Digital Rapids at 2012 NAB Show booth SL5624.
