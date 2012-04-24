Net Insight Further Expands its Nimbra 300 Series By Introducing the Nimbra 310 Compact Access MSR

Brand new MSR shatters industry’s price/performance ratios for remote access

LAS VEGAS, (NAB Booth #SU3919), United States – 16 April 2012, Net Insight, a leading provider of efficient and scalable transport solutions for media, IP and broadcast networks, announces today the expansion of its Nimbra 300 series of MSRs by introducing the Nimbra 310, a compact one-box access MSR for true multi-service transport of media and data services, that brings price/performance ratios to levels previously unheard of in the industry.

The Nimbra 310 is the most cost effective MSR for remote access application designed to accommodate a variety of settings including, remote production branch offices, “leaf” nodes in a DTT transmitter network and even event contribution settings where only one uplink is available. In addition, the Nimbra 310 is a cost effective alternative to IP gateways, as the solution provides a full set of signature MSR capabilities. It contains one trunk port, one slot for plug-in units and one sync/time transfer interface. The Nimbra 310’s built-in Ethernet access functionality provides support for Ethernet switching between eight physical ports and up to 119 logical ports.

“The Nimbra 310 answers the need for a cost effective yet high performing MSRs capable of managing today’s changing video landscape,” said Fredrik Trägårdh, CEO of Net Insight. “The Nimbra 310 was developed to specifically target the increasing demands for transport of real-time sensitive media and data applications with guaranteed QoS. As an access device, the Nimbra 310 enables the full Nimbra MSR features to become available even further out in the access network.”

The Nimbra 310 is the latest addition to Net Insight’s Nimbra 300 series, including an array of compact edge and access devices for true multiservice transport for media and data applications ranging from high-end video services, such as studio production and contribution, to broadcast distribution in IPTV/Cable TV or DTT/Mobile networks. Key features of the Nimbra 300 series include:

-- Full MSR functionality, with all devices featuring built-in trunk SFP ports for connecting IP/Ethernet/SDH/SONET networks

-- GPS-free absolute time distribution for DTT/SFN, mobile backhaul or studio synchronization applications

-- Additional functionality and interfaces through plug-in modules, which include access interfaces for native video (SDI/ASI), audio (AES/EBU) and telecom (STM-1/OC-3/E3/T3/E1/T1) services

Recent additions to the Nimbra 300 series include the Nimbra 380 and the Nimbra 320. The Nimbra 380 is an edge MSR with four trunk ports, two slots for plug-in units and redundant sync/time transfer interfaces, making it optimal for switching applications in DTT core networks. The Nimbra 320, an access MSR with two trunk ports, contains one slot for plug-in units and one sync/time transfer interface, making it ideal for access ring configurations or wherever double uplinks are required for redundancy.

The Nimbra 310 is available to order from the end of June 2012.

