ENDLESS ANALOG APPOINTS VINTAGE KING AUDIO AS EXCLUSIVE U.S. RETAILER FOR THE REVOLUTIONARY CLASP® SYSTEM

— Company continues to expand and position itself for next phase of growth —

NASHVILLE, TN, June 23, 2010 — Nashville-based Endless Analog, the developers and manufacturers of the revolutionary CLASP® (Closed Loop Analog Signal Processor) system, announces the appointment of Vintage King Audio as its exclusive U.S. retailer for its CLASP system. The announcement was made by company President Chris Estes and further underscores the company’s ongoing expansion and growth by teaming with Vintage King, a leading dealer of high-end new and vintage recording equipment. With the appointment of Vintage King, potential purchasers will have the ability to not only demo CLASP in Vintage King’s own facilities, but also at Vintage King’s partner showcase studios, Infrasonic Sound in Los Angeles and Media Right Productions in New York City.

“The appointment of Vintage King Audio is part of a comprehensive business plan that positions the next stage of growth for Endless Analog,” stated Chris Estes. “Vintage King is the acknowledged leader in boutique and classic audio products, which makes them a perfect fit to carry CLASP. Their staff is exceptionally well-trained and uniquely qualified to offer Endless Analog’s product line, and their contacts and reputation in the industry are second to none. We look forward to working with Vintage King to spread the word about CLASP and analog/digital hybrid recording.”

"Vintage King is reaffirming its place as an industry leader by carrying the CLASP,” states Mike Nehra, Vintage King co-owner and Sales Director. “The CLASP’s revolutionary technology bridges the gap between classic analog recording and modern digital workflow; it’s a cutting-edge innovation that our clients will undoubtedly jump at the chance to work with. Vintage King is incredibly excited to offer them the opportunity to do so.”

About CLASP

CLASP is a hardware and software system that integrates Analog Tape Recorders with Digital Audio Workstations using a proprietary method called SST® (sample synchronization technology). CLASP delivers a true analog front end recording solution with the sonic character of the user’s tape machine. No other product comes close to approximating what CLASP effectively accomplishes. CLASP is employed by a diverse range of artists, engineers, producers and facilities, including Lenny Kravitz (at his new Bahamas-based Gregory Town Sound recording facility); Michael W. Smith; producers Nathan Chapman, Dave Cobb, Chuck Ainlay, John Fields and Tom “T-Bone” Edmunds; and studio facilities such as Clearwater, Florida’s Clear Track Productions, Los Angeles, California’s Hemispheres Recording and Austria’s Prime Studio®. Analog tape manufacturers recommended by Endless Analog for use with CLASP include ATR Magnetics and RMG International.

For more information, please visit http://www.endlessanalog.com.