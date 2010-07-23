NewTek TriCaster is Live Production and Streaming Tool of Choice for ESPN X Games 16

SAN ANTONIO - July 23, 2010 - NewTek, worldwide leader of video and 3D animation products, today announced that TriCaster portable live production system will be used to produce and live stream extensive coverage of the ESPN X Games 16 from several locations in Los Angeles from July 29 through August 1. X Games 16 fans attending the games will view content on the in-venue video boards at three X Games locations in Los Angeles: Staples Center, L.A. Live and Los Angeles Coliseum-streamed exclusively with TriCaster. Fans at home can watch extended live video content streamed online in HD with TriCaster at Facebook.com/xgames.

"NewTek TriCaster is a crucial tool for us as X Games continues to grow in size and audience reach," said Kate Nelligan, live event programming producer, ESPN X Games. "The top quality action sports footage ESPN's X Games generates is widely sought on the Web among young sports enthusiasts and beyond. Being able to deliver it live makes the experience that much more valuable to our fans."

TriCaster is the live production and streaming tool of choice for X Games producers. TriCaster recently provided live webcasts of this past January's Winter X Games 14 from Aspen, Colo., as well as the Winter X Games Europe held in March in Tignes, France.

"Live event producers are always looking for ways to offer their fans a better event experience," said Philip Nelson, senior vice president, strategic development, NewTek. "TriCaster is drastically elevating the kind of coverage, as well as the amount of coverage that can be offered to fans in the event venue or at home."

With TriCaster, anyone can simultaneously produce, live stream, broadcast, project and record HD and SD network-style productions. A single operator or small team can switch between multiple cameras, virtual inputs and live virtual sets, while inserting clips, titles and motion graphics with multi-channel effects. In addition to the ESPN X Games, TriCaster is used by sports organizations, broadcasters, schools, houses of worship, government agencies and others to provide a new level of extended programming and content to their audiences.

Pricing and Availability

The TriCaster family of products in NTSC is available in North America starting at US$4,995, and multi-standard internationally starting at US$5,995. Educational pricing is also available. For more information, please visit www.newtek.com, or call NewTek Sales at 800-368-5441. International callers dial +1-210-370-8000.

About NewTek

Benefiting producers and artists with cost-effective and groundbreaking technologies, NewTek is a worldwide leader in portable live production, video editing, 3D animation and special effects tools, including the TriCaster product line, 3PLAY and LightWave 3D. NewTek has won numerous industry accolades, including two Emmy Awards.

Clients include: ESPN X Games, ESPN Radio, Fox Sports, NHL, NBA Development League, New York Giants, MTV Music Group, "Furious World," Fox News, BBC, Nickelodeon, the Steve Harvey Radio Show, CBS Radio, USA TODAY, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). NewTek products have been used in blockbuster films and television shows, including "Avatar," "Repo Men," "Angels and Demons," "Battle for Terra," "The Dark Knight," "Iron Man," "Tropic Thunder," "V," "FlashForward," "Lost," "Fringe" and more.

NewTek is privately owned and based in San Antonio, Texas. For more information, please visit: www.newtek.com.

