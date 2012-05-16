Snell unveils six KudosPro image processing platforms

At the 2012 NAB Show, Snell made the debut of KudosPro, a universal platform that delivers high-quality image-processing capabilities in a compact, affordable, format-flexible package.

KudosPro seamlessly handles and converts all SD, HD and 3Gb/s video formats, as well as a wide range of audio formats, including AES, embedded audio and Dolby E. Snell unveiled six new KudosPro products at the show, including single-, dual- and quad-channel format and frame rate converters. Housed in a 1RU package, all KudosPro products provide comprehensive control capabilities via an intuitive control panel.

Full system management and monitoring is provided via SNMP or Snell's RollCall system. Additional functionality includes relay bypass, HDMI monitoring output, closed caption, and timecode management and AFD support.