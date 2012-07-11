Anton/Bauer to Join Panasonic Broadcast Team

Industry and Event Expertise Position Companies for Gold-Winning Performance

LONDON, JULY 11, 2012—Since 1992, Anton/Bauer®, part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company, and a premier global provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, has been supporting Panasonic for the Olympic Games. At the London 2012 Summer Olympic Games, Anton/Bauer will once again take on this role for the Panasonic broadcast cameras, including the Panasonic AG-3DP1 integrated twin-lens 3D camera recorder, which will be equipped with Anton/Bauer’s DIONIC® HC battery.

“Without batteries, you cannot power cameras, so we value being business partners with Panasonic. In turn, as Panasonic develops cameras for broadcasters that include the Anton/Bauer Gold Mount, we are sure to continue to recommend our solutions that meet the power requirements for the newest cameras.” says Shin Minowa, vice president of marketing and business development, Anton/Bauer.

The AG-3DP1 is a shoulder-mounted, P2HD Series integrated twin-lens 3D camera recorder that is highly mobile and easy to handle. The AG-3DP1 comes with a 17x twin-lens zoom lens system that features an expanded range for both wide-angle and telephoto settings to provide an angle of view for diverse shooting situations. The combination of high-sensitivity, high-resolution 2.2-megapixel 1/3-type 3MOS sensors and a high-quality AVC-Intra codec achieves high-quality 3D HD recording with 1920 x 1080 full-pixel resolution and 10-bit 4:2:2 full sampling.

The DIONIC HC—known for being small, yet extremely powerful—was selected to provide users with portable power while capturing the games. Offering 91Wh, the DIONIC HC can operate a 40-watt HD camera for more than two hours. Broadcasters traveling by air to the Olympics can conveniently transport the DIONIC HC as carry-on luggage without restrictions, as well as checked baggage. The DIONIC HC incorporates a special honeycomb design to protect cells and is the perfect lightweight battery for shooting on location* anywhere in the world and capturing once-in-a-lifetime footage in London. What’s more, the DIONIC HC offers broadcasters precise run-time data and superior reliability via its enhanced RealTime® LCD fuel gauge that displays up to nine hours of run time (under low power load conditions) using a seven-segment display enclosed by four circular arcs that indicate 15-minute time intervals.

“In addition to having reliable products, our accumulated experience through the years positions us as a valuable partner during these high-profile events,” adds Minowa. “Not only do the broadcasters receive top-notch gear, but they also have access to our leading customer support should they require it while on site.”

*For more information about Li-Ion travel, refer to www.antonbauer.com.

About Anton/Bauer

Anton/Bauer is recognized as the world’s innovator and a premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other key mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries. Based in the United States in Shelton, CT with offices in Europe and Asia, Anton/Bauer was established in 1970 and has expanded its product offerings to include many signature lines such as its leading Gold Mount® system, InterActive® chargers and Logic Series® batteries such as the HyTRON® 50, 100 and 140, and DIONIC® 90, 160, HC and HCX. Their products are compatible with every camera brand on the market today. Other Anton/Bauer high performance products include the Ultralight® 2, ElipZ®, CINE VCLX and the Tandem 150 Modular Charging System. Their superior-quality products have become an industry standard. For more information on Anton/Bauer, visit www.antonbauer.com.

About Vitec Videocom

Vitec Videocom brings together some of the most respected, most innovative and most sought-after brands in the industry: Anton/Bauer, Autoscript, Litepanels, OConnor, Petrol, Sachtler, Vinten and Vinten Radamec. It acts as an endorsing brand for these market-leading broadcast, film and pro video products, encouraging multi-brand system sales and simplifying the way that customers worldwide do business.

Vitec Videocom is an operating division within the Vitec Group, an international business serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military aerospace and government markets. Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers rely on worldwide.

Vitec Videocom - innovative products around the camera.