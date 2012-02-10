Swiss Parliament Harmonizes With Shotoku's Orchestra CMS

Staines, UK – Shotoku Broadcast Systems, a leading international manufacturer of advanced camera support products, recently completed the successful installation and commissioning of an advanced camera support and management system at the Swiss Parliament in Bern. The announcement was made by Shotoku sales director James Eddershaw from the Company’s European headquarters in Staines, UK.

The project entailed complete replacement of outdated technology in the Ständerat chamber with Shotoku's state-of-the-art Orchestra Camera Management System (CMS) with a TR-16S Shot Control Panel to direct seven strategically mounted TG-27 robotic pan/tilt heads. The Shotoku management system is fully integrated with the facility's vision mixer and audio controls.

"We have been working with Shotoku for several years and had no hesitation completing the final stage of the TV upgrade [with] Shotoku’s TG-27 head and Orchestra control systems," said Technical Project Manager Hermann Krähenbühl. "We operate with a combination of microphone-driven automatic control and operator-driven, joystick control for smooth on-air close-up work Shotoku's Orchestra CMS system provides the perfect solution for this careful balance of requirements."

"Shotoku provided systems for the Nationalrat [National Council] Chamber and Press Centre in recent years and we are delighted now to complete this major upgrade for the Ständerat," said Eddershaw. "Our parliamentary TV system—based on the TG-27 head, TR-S shot panel and Orchestra CMS software—is built on years of experience gained from operations in parliaments across the world. As a result, it is very well suited to the uniquely demanding application of live coverage of extended debates in large chambers."

