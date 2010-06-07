Bexel Partners with NACDA to Create Video Production Advisory Service

BURBANK, CA - Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group's Services Division and a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions, has launched the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) Advisory Service.

The NACDA Advisory Service by Bexel is designed as an educational resource for member institutions that focuses on expert technology guidance and solutions consultation. NACDA is the professional and educational association for more than 6,500 college athletics administrators at more than 1,600 institutions throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico.

"NACDA is proud to partner with Bexel, the leading provider of broadcast services and solutions," says Randy Spetman, NACDA president and director of athletics, Florida State University. "The NACDA Advisory Service by Bexel offers its members a one-stop shop to answer questions on up and coming technology trends."

The primary goal of the service is to provide consultation, guidance and recommendations on both current and emerging broadcast technology. Bexel will offer consulting to NACDA members on solutions and systems designed to allow the best and most efficient use of resources for broadcast production of sports in the collegiate environment. Not only will NACDA members receive the best in technological guidance through the service, they also have the opportunity to rent all of the newest technology and benefit from the world renowned round-the-clock Bexel technical support.

For institutional broadcast professionals who are accustomed to specifying their own equipment, or those who just want to get a head start, the new Bexel website features an online project configuration tool. Once the user has set up an account, the Bexel website provides users the ability to review equipment, configure equipment lists and request a quote all at their convenience 24 hours a day. Bexel representatives will respond with a detailed quote based on the requested specifications.

The NACDA Advisory Service by Bexel is available by calling 818-565-4310, or emailing nacda@bexel.com. The quote configuration tool is available online at www.bexel.com.

The NACDA Advisory Service by Bexel is the latest industry innovation to support the collegiate sports production community. The service will encompass areas such as acquisition (cameras and lenses), recording & replay solutions, stadium infrastructure upgrades, broadcast graphics and wired and wireless audio technology.

"We are excited to partner with NACDA and bring the expertise and experience of Bexel to all NACDA members and affiliates," says Jim Richardson, director of sales, Bexel. "Given the current demand in the collegiate sports production community for the latest in production tools, the creation of the NACDA Advisory Service will provide the essential guidance and support needed to best utilize the newest technology."

"With the addition of the NACDA Advisory Service, we are further enhancing our service and support to the collegiate sports community," adds Richardson.